BayCare’s Farmer’s Market Coming To Bloomingdale On Saturday, May 21

BayCare HealthHub’s free farmer’s market will be happening on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Offerings of fresh produce, handcrafted items, plants, local honey and more will be available at the BayCare’s facility in Bloomingdale.

It will be a family affair with special treats from food trucks and activities like face painting for the children. Guests can tour the HealthHub facilities, learn about BayCare services or visit the BayCare TechDeck and fitness centers. Those who participate in the tour can receive a $5 coupon to spend on produce goods at the market.

“Our HealthHub locations are created to bring the community together,” said Judy Ruskell, director of East Ambulatory Campuses at BayCare. “We’re not only here to provide top quality care but also to bring people together where they can enjoy their time outdoors with their families.”

While at the farmer’s market, check out BayCare Health Hub Bloomingdale’s recently completed state-of-the-art Demo Kitchen, an exciting new space where professional chefs and dieticians will teach courses on how to use foods to improve health. These fun cooking classes will be hosted in-person as well as virtually. This space will also be available for community events.

Several times a year, BayCare HealthHubs host these unique farmer’s markets featuring local vendors and typically drawing crowds of all ages with attendance ranging from 100 to 200 guests. This will be the last one in the area until fall.

BayCare HealthHubs are designed for residents to have a complete health and wellness experience that will make people’s busy lives easier and more convenient. BayCare HealthHubs share space with partners so that residents can take care of their health needs, their pet’s health, grab some tea and check out technology gadgets, all on the same visit.

There are still limited vendor spots available for the farmer’s market. Booths are outdoors and free of charge.

BayCare’s Bloomingdale/Valrico facility is located at 2470 Bloomingdale Ave. For more information or to inquire about becoming a vendor, visit www.baycare.org/baycare-farmers-markets-2022.