Young Valrico Resident Sings National Anthem At A Miami Marlins Game

Seven-year-old Pranysqa Mishra recently sang the national anthem at a recent Miami Marlins baseball game. While this would make most adults quake in their boots, Mishra is already an old hand at singing in front of large crowds.

The Valrico resident won a contest and was selected to sing the national anthem at an NBA game for the Washington Wizards. Then, she received an invitation from the LA Lakers and also sang virtually for the Miami Marlins during COVID-19.

According to Mishra’s mother, Priya, “The Marlins liked her so much that she got an invitation this year to sing in person.” Priya added, “Pranysqa was super excited and very happy to perform.”

Priya said, “She had a fun time. After her performance, player Jazz Chisolm and Marlins Manager Dan Mattingly personally came to congratulate her, stating it was an amazing rendition. She also had a fan moment—spectators were applauding her and taking pictures. Her voice was compared with the legendary singer Céline Dion.”

According to her mom, Mishra was not nervous. In fact, she was excited and very happy to perform. Priya said, “Pranysqa wants to make her community proud, and she will continue to sing the national anthem to show her love for the United States and for veterans. She wants to share her voice with the whole world.”

In her spare time, Mishra loves to draw and compose music using different software on the computer. According to her mom, she is a very clean and tidy person. In her free time, she loves to play with her baby sister.

Mishra’s in the second grade. Her family recently relocated to the Valrico area from Canada. She will attend Lithia Springs Elementary School. Her favorite subjects in school are music and science.

Mishra started singing at the age of 2. She started taking singing lessons when she was 7 years old from a private tutor in Atlanta. When she grows up, Mishra wants to be a pop singer and music composer.