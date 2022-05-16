New Value-Added Membership Model At High 5 Inc.

Everyone feels like they belong at High 5 Inc.—and now they officially can. This nonprofit is known for superior educational, athletic, aquatic and recreational programs for all ages and needs is converting to a new membership model to offer more programs and privileges to children, teens, athletes, adults and those with special needs.

“Just as High 5 is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of the Brandon community, this new membership model will include more benefits and programs that make a positive difference in the experience of its members,” said CEO Chuck Burgess.

From more after-school programs to expanded athletic facilities, High 5 has been adding, increasing, enhancing and refreshing many of its offerings, with many more on the way. Some of the improvements that can already be experienced include:

• A new playground area and walkways.

• A complete resurfacing of its existing hard courts for tennis.

• Eight brand-new Pickleball courts.

• A wide-open space newly created for those with special needs in the TRIDENT program.

• New competition-ready starting blocks in the 50-meter swimming pool.

• Brand-new locker rooms.

• Upgraded AC systems.

“These recent improvements are just the beginning of the many benefits that High 5’s members, their families, participating athletes and the special needs community will experience with the new membership model,” said Burgess, who added that additional benefits include:

• Special pricing with greater savings.

• Early registration for after-school, summer camp and athletic programs.

• Exclusive invitations to members-only events.

• Bigger, better facilities.

• Faster check-in.

• Brand-new opportunities for cross-program training at reduced rates.

• Member-driven discounts on summer camp, court rentals, merchandise and more.

“High 5’s membership opportunities will allow us to create an even greater community feel in all our programs,” said Burgess. “With a goal of bringing more people together, we’ve created ‘stay awhile spaces,’ member perks, cool member-themed events and unique opportunities for families. Plus, we’ve actually lowered our program pricing with the membership knowing that families are feeling the effects of pricing increases elsewhere. That’s the High 5 way.”

High 5 Inc. is a community-based nonprofit organization providing superior after-school, academic, athletic, water safety, sports and recreation and special needs programs that enhance physical, mental and spiritual well-being. High 5’s mission is based on five pillars of service, which include After-School Education, Learn to Swim, Special Needs Education, Sports and Recreation and Community Partnerships.

For more information, please contact High 5 Inc. at 813-689-0809 or visit high5inc.com.