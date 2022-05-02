A small group of Channing Park neighbors organized a community meet and greet of the local candidates for the upcoming election and neighbors were happy to hear that Southeastern Hillsborough County is a point of great interest for all parties.

The meeting, held at the Channing Park Clubhouse in late February, was attended by about 30 or so neighbors and eight candidates. The candidates included:

For the school board, there were Melissa Snively (District 4), up for reelection, and both Roshaun Gendrett and Aly Legge for District 6 at large.

For county commissioner, there were Joshua Wostel and Chase Harrison for District 7, Noelle Licor for District 4 and Donna Cameron Cespeda for District 5.

Representing Governor Ron DeSantis’ office was Taylor Sanchez, who was happy to be included and added, “I am available to the community to represent the governor in your area.”

According to organizer Rick Kunz, “Some months ago, a group of six of us, all neighbors in the Channing Park neighborhood, got together and decided to host a meet and greet of candidates at our neighborhood clubhouse.”

Candidates were given a few minutes to present their platform and answer questions from the audience.

“The idea was to let the candidates speak for themselves and answer questions that spoke to our concerns,” said Kunz, who is also the committeeman for Precinct 700 for the Republican Party. “We were encouraging neighbors to hear for themselves what the candidates thought and then decided who best represented their views.”

Rick, his wife, Kris, and other neighbors distributed over 700 invitation cards to Channing Park and beyond.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, August 23 with early voting from Monday through Sunday, August 8-21. This year’s general election will be held Tuesday, November 8 with early voting from Monday through Sunday, October 24-November 6. The deadline to register to vote for the primary election is Monday, July 25.

For more information on the upcoming election, candidates in your area or about how to file to run for office, visit www.votehillsborough.com.