Students searching for that next book to dive into while school is out for the summer should participate in the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library’s summer series of virtual visits with acclaimed children’s authors.

This series is presented in partnership with the Hillsborough County Public Schools’ Library Media Services, which was selected as one of 200 libraries nationwide to receive a $10,000 Humanities Grant as part of the American Library Association’s American Rescue Plan. The grant will help the library deliver programs and services related to literature, culture, history as well as other humanities subjects.

The Summer Author Series will consist of three free virtual events starting on Friday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. with author Kate DiCamillo, next author Kate Messner on Thursday, June 16 at 2 p.m. and then author Greg Neri on Wednesday, June 29 at 2 p.m. Those who participate will enjoy a variety of authors who write books for school-aged readers from kindergarten through high school. These featured authors have a variety of published books that appeal to multiple reading levels too.

Chely Cantrell, manager of library development at the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library, stated how students will benefit from it: “By connecting students with authors and encouraging reading for pleasure, this will also help combat the typical “summer slide” students often experience, while also creating opportunities for students and families to reconnect with the community and public library.”

Students will need a computer or mobile device to attend these programs live through the GoTo Webinar site or app. During each session, they will get a chance to interact and ask the authors questions. The library has copies of the authors’ books available to borrow out so that the participants can see the titles before the presentation.

“In addition, for those who register and attend will also have an opportunity to get a free book by one of the authors,” Cantrell said.

To sign up or to learn more about other summer reading programs, visit hcplc.org/summer.