Congratulations, FishHawk friends, we made the top 25. Unfortunately, it’s not a list of the best places to live or favorite vacation destinations. This list is more nefarious.

As of April 14, three automobile accidents were reported at the intersection of Fishhawk Blvd. and Osprey Ridge Dr., earning us the number 25 spot on the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s list of intersections with the most accidents. While it’s a far cry from the top spot (seven accidents were reported at both the intersections of Causeway Blvd. and S. Falkenburg Rd. as well as N. Dale Mabry Hwy. and Waters Ave.), we’re only talking about a two-week period, and, as of this writing, the month is still young.

Driving in the FishHawk area is frustrating. You’ve probably seen me in my car on one of our roads seething. We have roadway construction on almost every road out of the community and more cars seem to be on the road every day as new homes are constructed at a rapid rate, and there seems to be no relief in sight.

The following projects are slated in the Lithia area:

• Project #69649000 – Lithia Pinecrest Rd. Corridor Improvement from Fishhawk Blvd. to Lumsden Ave.: This is corridor improvement of Lithia Pinecrest Rd. from Adelaide Ave. to Lumsden Ave. to a four-lane divided road, including enhanced pedestrian, bike and bus facilities. With an estimated cost of more than $105 million, it’s still in the planning phase, which the county hopes to wrap up by 2024. Construction dates haven’t been determined.

• Project #69679028 – Boyette Rd. at Dorman Rd. Intersection Improvements: Improvements are including but not limited to roundabout installation on Boyette Rd. at Dorman Rd. Bicycle and pedestrian traffic will also be considered. With an estimated cost of more than $4 million, it’s still in the planning phase with an estimated completion date of 2026.

• Project #69679022 – Lithia Pinecrest Rd. at Fishhawk Trails Dr./Hawkpark Blvd. Intersection Improvements: This project includes converting the unsignalized intersection to a signal with turn lane improvements. Costing approximately $1.5 million, this project is in its construction phase, estimated to be completed in mid-2022.

“Project #69679022 is part of an intersection bundle of three intersections, which include locations in Plant City, Lithia and Riverview,” said Senior Media Relations Strategist for Hillsborough County government Chris Wilkerson. “As of now, the substantial completion is set for July 30, 2022, with final completion on August 29, 2022.”

What does all this mean for residents? It means more waiting for much-needed roadway improvements. Maybe we should all buy self-driving cars so while we’re sitting in traffic, we can catch up on our favorite Netflix shows. If your budget doesn’t allow for a vehicle upgrade, guess you’ll just have to take a deep breath and watch out for other vehicles (let’s reduce those traffic accidents) as you patiently inch your way to your destination.

For more information about roadway improvement projects, visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org/government/departments/public-works or call 813-635-5400.