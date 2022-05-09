Attorney Dawn Myers of Myers Law is celebrating five years in private practice. Myers, a lifelong resident of Brandon, has vast experience in both criminal and civil law. She will provide the personalized attention that you deserve, whether you find yourself in need of a criminal defense attorney or representation in a civil action.

Myers said, “When people are in some of the darkest places of their lives, I take pride in helping to guide them on finding their way out of that difficult situation.”

Myers added, “My desire is to use the talents I have been given to help my community. I am not trying to milk every client of their last dime. My philosophy is that I want to use my knowledge and experiences to help those in need while living a life that I do not have to retire from.”

Myers spent 10 years working as an assistant state attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County. Myers tried more than 120 jury trials from misdemeanors to murder, including handling sex crimes, arson, domestic violence, drug trafficking and gang crimes.

She spent four years as an attorney for Smoak, Chistolini & Barnett handling insurance defense cases, including auto accidents and other personal injury cases.

As such, as a former prosecutor, she knows exactly what law enforcement is doing to build a case against a defendant and exactly what the prosecutor is going to do to try and convict the defendant. As an insurance defense counsel, she knows precisely how to build a personal injury case to get the maximum settlement.

Myers is passionate about serving the Greater Brandon community. She is vice president of Riverview Woman’s Club; a board member of High 5 Inc., the Riverview Chamber of Commerce and Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay; and she has been a member of Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce since 2021.

In addition, Myers is a two-time Ironman finisher.

Myers said, “I love the water and spend all my free time on my boat, the Nauti Girl. I love sharing the Alafia River, which I consider to be my neighborhood, with people who do not get to frequently experience the serenity of the water.”

Myers added, “I am a true believer that citizens need to actively work to make the world a better place. I support a number of nonprofits and am partial to children in need, particularly those in or the ones aging out of the system.”

For more information, please visit www.myerslawpa.com.