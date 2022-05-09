Are you looking for a special place in Apollo Beach for a date night or fun evening with friends? Apollo Beach Society Wine Bar, the ultimate destination for wine lovers, is the one-of-a-kind answer to your search. With 200 wines by the glass, small plates and 100 craft beers, it has something for every taste.

Owners Michael and Tura Alfano have lived in Apollo Beach for six years and opened Society Wine Bar in October 2021.

“This is our dream, and we are so happy to be able to serve the Apollo Beach and SouthShore area,” said Michael.

The wine bar offers many wines by the glass and the bottle and varieties were handpicked by experts with many choices at different price points. There are also personal sommeliers on staff to guide customers to find the perfect choice for their palettes.

When asked if any of the wine bar’s offerings stand out, Michael answered, “We have so many different varietals, they are all special in their own way. We offer a variety to help people expand their taste and knowledge.”

The wine bar offers weekly wine education nights on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and hosts a wine club the first Tuesday of each month. There are also monthly special tasting events and live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Thursdays from 6-9 p.m.

Food offerings include small plates, charcuterie boards, paninis and flatbread pizzas.

Beer lovers, fear not, as the wine bar also offers more than 100 different bottles of craft beers.

Among the many special events hosted at the wine bar is a Spring Fling Sip & Shop event on Sunday, May 15. The event will offer more than 75 wines with food and cheese pairings. Tickets are $75.

Apollo Beach Society Wine Bar is located at 238 Harbor Village Ln. in Apollo Beach and can be reached at 813-331-3907. Its hours are Monday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 12 Noon-11 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 Noon-8 p.m. For more information, visit www.apollobeachwinebar.com.