Compiled by Jenny Bennett

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Designer Bag Bingo, Brunch And Wine Tasting

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (Families, Respect, Inspire, Education, Networking, Down syndrome, Special needs) is celebrating moms with a designer bag bingo event on Saturday, May 28. The event will take place at Lucaya Lakes Clubhouse, located at 12116 Blue Pacific Dr. in Riverview from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Participants will get the chance to win luxurious handbags from the top brands, including Coach, Vera Bradley, Dooney & Bourke, Michael Kors and Kate Spade. Enjoy a delicious brunch with the choice of a mimosa or Bloody Mary, and taste local wines.

Tickets are $40 for presale until Wednesday, May 18 or $50 at the door and can be purchased by calling 813-245-2782. For more information on the event or about F.R.I.E.N.D.S., visit www.friendssupport.org.

Bingo Returns To St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview is pleased to announce the return of bingo to its Family Life Center. The event is usually held on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

The next date is Tuesday, May 17, and it will begin at 6:30 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and a concession stand will be available for refreshments. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from the evening will support community families in need and church groups like St. Vincent de Paul.

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces Record Attendance

The 87th annual Florida Strawberry Festival ended in March with an outstanding attendance record. The 11-day event drew 543,129 visitors to take part in concerts, livestock shows, free entertainment, rides, food, arts and crafts vendors and more.

“We had a phenomenal run, and we are truly thankful,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “We had good weather, terrific crowds and everyone seemed to be enjoying time with their families.”

The 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2 through March 12. For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com.