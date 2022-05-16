Famous Hospitality Inc. recently awarded the area’s Village Inn franchise owners its prestigious Franchisee of the Year award. The Lehan Village Inn franchise consists of six Village Inn restaurants in the Greater Tampa area, including those in Brandon and Riverview, which Danny Lehan purchased in 2020.

Village Inn Pancake first opened its doors in Denver, Colorado in 1958 and has been a fixture in the Brandon area for more than 40 years. With six decades of success, Village Inn has corporate and franchise restaurants totaling more than 200, located primarily in the Rocky Mountain region, the Midwest, Arizona and Florida.

Village Inn is known for its made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, fresh eggs cooked in any style, sizzling bacon and pots of steaming hot coffee—quality breakfast all day long.

The restaurant’s award-winning pies like French silk, country apple and caramel pecan silk supreme are always a hit at holidays or any day, especially Wednesdays, when guests enjoy a free slice of pie with a required purchase.

The menu at Village Inn is not only breakfast, as other options include fresh, never-frozen juicy burgers, freshly made salads, all-American sandwiches and classic dinners like chicken-fried steak and pot roast.

Director of Operations for Village Inn Dean LaFollette stated, “Our vision is simply this: to take care of our guests and our team by delivering the best family dining experience so that each individual leaves with a sense of well-being and satisfaction with our great value.”

Raising Forks for Funds offers organizations a chance to partner with Village Inn to raise funds for its cause. Organizations are able to keep 20 percent of event sales. Village Inn partners with different types of organizations, including 501(c)(3) nonprofits, teams, schools, university groups and community organizations.

“Village Inn’s heritage is built on being active in the community,” Lehan said.

The Brandon restaurant is located at 1995 W. Lumsden Rd. and can be reached at 813-657-7382. The Riverview Village Inn, located at 10293 Big Bend Rd., can be reached at 813-741-3200. The restaurants are open seven days a week from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. and are also open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Choose dine-in, takeout or delivery, or try the drive-through at the Riverview location. Orders are also accepted online.

For more information, visit www.villageinn.com.