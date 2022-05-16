Edited by Jenny Bennett

Father’s Day Engraving Event At AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor

Join Ajay Jambhekar, owner of AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor, for his Father’s Day engraving event featuring a wide selection of spirits to have engraved, including a variety of Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve Bourbons. These make for perfect personalized gifts for dad and are also perfect for thank-you presents or a ‘just because.’

The engraving event will take place at AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor, located at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, on Saturday, June 11 from 6-9 p.m. Preorders are highly encouraged, and there are no quantity restrictions. Call AJ’s at 813-654-6488 to make your preorder selection.

Huntington Learning Center Under New Management

Huntington Learning Center Brandon has been a part of the local Brandon community for over 28 years and is now under new management. With a recent ribbon-cutting celebration, Huntington Learning Center Brandon is excited to move forward with a new drive and goals to build strong connections and involvement in the community while strengthening the academic needs of area students.

Using skilled teachers to tutor students in multiple areas of education, including test prep, Huntington Learning can help raise test scores and fill in the gaps for students who need a little extra assistance or help avoid the summer slide. A summer at Huntington leads to a better school year, so make this time count. Offering both in-person and online tutoring, Huntington students will gain more of a comprehensive academic understanding with provided skill sets that are tailored to individual students.

Huntington Learning Center Brandon is located at 1590 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information and up-to-date summer hours, call 813-681-1500.

Superior Residences Of Brandon Offers Memory Care Services

Superior Residences of Brandon offers the finest senior living experience for those needing memory care services. It has an experienced and caring team who have the professional skills to administer complex treatment plans and the sensitivity to make residents feel at home. They make residents feel better, function more independently and manage chronic conditions.

Superior Residences of Brandon is located at 1819 Providence Ridge Blvd. in Brandon. Additional information can be found on its website at www.superiorbrandon.com or by calling 813-657-8587.

Mission BBQ Celebrates Armed Forces Week

Mission BBQ is well known for supporting our military and veterans. Armed Forces Day this year will take place on Saturday, May 21 and Mission BBQ is celebrating with its own Armed Forces Week.

Each branch of the military will be celebrated on its own day with a free sandwich for active duty and veterans of that branch followed by a free sandwich for all active duty and veterans on Saturday. Their days are: Army on Monday, May 16, Marine Corps on Tuesday, May 17, Navy on Wednesday, May 18, Air Force and Space Force on Thursday, May 19, Coast Guard on Friday, May 20 and everyone on Saturday, May 21.

Mission BBQ is located at 1504 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. More information can be found at www.mission-bbq.com or by calling 813-830-9618.

StretchLab Opens In Brandon

StretchLab is a unique wellness concept, offering customized assisted stretch sessions. No two bodies are the same, and no two stretches at StretchLab are the same.

One-on-one stretching is about identifying the tightness and imbalances in your body and customizing a stretch routine that is just for you. There are a lot of different benefits from stretching, and some include: increased flexibility and range of motion, improved posture, reduced stress and improved sports performance.

StretchLab is located at 11235 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon. More information can be found at www.stretchlab.com/location/brandon or by calling 813-734-8687. You can also follow it on Facebook @stretchlabbrandon.

The White Oak Cottage Opens New Bistro

White Oak Cottage Boutique is located at 10530 S. County Rd. 39 in Lithia. It is a destination where you can enjoy shopping, dining and drinking in more than 5,000 square feet. The boutique is full of unique items that Owners Melanie Bentley-Montanaro and Shaunessy Dobish take time cultivating, and there is truly something for everyone. It also offers a design services and catalog shopping if you do not find just the right piece in the shop.

You can either start or finish your visit at the restaurant, where your experience will be just as unique as the experience in the boutique. It offers gourmet sandwiches, flatbreads, harvest salads, soups, cheese and charcuterie, wine, beer and more. The menu is full of exceptional food that you cannot find anywhere else, and when you pair it with wine brought in from the Pacific Northwest, it is quite the experience.

For more information, visit www.thewhiteoakcottage.com or call the boutique at 813-650-0054 and the bistro at 813-308-9994.

Sweetwater Kayaks Opens New Location At Bullfrog Creek

Sweetwater Kayaks has had a location in St. Petersburg for the last 23 years and is very excited to now be servicing the eastern side of the bay. Its new location is at the General Store & Market at 11307 U.S. Hwy. 41 S. in Gibsonton, giving access to Bullfrog Creek.

It is currently open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., for kayak, stand-up paddleboard and canoe rentals as well as instruction, sales and repairs. For more information, visit its website at www.sweetwaterkayaks.com, call 727-570-4844 or follow it on Facebook @paddleswk or Instagram @sweetwater.kayaks.

Alley Cat Pest Control Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary

Alley Cat Pest Control recently celebrated its 15th anniversary with a ribbon-cutting from the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. It is a full-service company specializing in integrated pest management for the prevention of unwanted pests in your home or business. Family-owned and operated, and named after the beloved family cat, Alley Cat Pest Control proudly serves the local community.

To learn more about Alley Cat Pest Control, visit www.alleycatpestcontrol.com or call 813-671-3838.