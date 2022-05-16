If you are in need of in-home senior care, look no further than Senior Helpers (Riverview). Senior Helpers offers tailored home care services which range from daily assistance to in depth specialized care for ailments such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s and other chronic diseases.

Senior Helpers Riverview is owned and operated by senior care specialist Scott Fox. According to Fox, who has owned Senior Helpers for 14 years, “Senior Helpers offers services from a variety of professionals including companions, home health aides and certified nurse assistants. We provide everything from sitting with your loved one to bathing, dressing and 24-hour care.”

Fox employed 150 area residents. Fox said, “Senior Helpers is an industry leader for in-home care or whatever you call home. We offer award-winning specialty programs in dementia/Alzheimer’s called Senior Gems™. We offer senior helpers free tools and education for caregivers upon request. We also have a data-driven tool profiles that help people age in place with 20 years of experience of data-driven results.”

Senior Helpers is always looking to hire good people. It will train individuals to get into the industry.

Senior Helpers will offer a sponsored webinar called Dementia Care: How to Effectively Respond to Challenging Statements. The webinar is led by Teepa Snow, a renowned authority on aging and dementia. The webinar will be held on Wednesday, June 22 from 2-3 p.m.

Senior Helpers Riverview has been awarded Great Place to Work for the last three years. In addition, it is accredited by The Joint Commission.

Fox brings a lifetime of experience to owning and operating Senior Helpers. He has worked in the health care industry. In addition, he explained, “My grandfather died from the stress of taking care of my grandmother with brain cancer. My family became caregivers and hired a company like Senior Helpers with caregivers to help. My other grandmother suffered from dementia/Alzheimer’s. My mission is to change the misinformation and help people understand it is all about the approach for proper care.”

The primary goal of Senior Helpers Riverview is to help provide a high quality of life for its clients and their families by delivering customized, dependable and affordable care.

For more information, please visit www.seniorhelpers.com/fl/riverview or call 813-677-1400.