Edited by Jenny Bennett

Randy Stolberg Joins Citizens Bank & Trust

Randy Stolberg has recently joined Citizens Bank & Trust as a first vice president and market executive for the Valrico/Brandon market. A Florida native and 18-year resident of the area, Stolberg has over 25 years of banking experience and extensive knowledge of the banking needs for both small and large businesses, and he is committed to developing long-term relationships with his clients.

StretchLab Opens In Brandon

StretchLab is a unique wellness concept, offering customized assisted stretch sessions. No two bodies are the same, and no two stretches at StretchLab are the same.

One-on-one stretching is about identifying the tightness and imbalances in your body and customizing a stretch routine that is just for you. There are a lot of different benefits from stretching, and some include: increased flexibility and range of motion, improved posture, reduced stress and improved sports performance.

StretchLab is located at 11235 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon. More information can be found at www.stretchlab.com/location/brandon or by calling 813-734-8687. You can also follow it on Facebook @stretchlabbrandon.

Mission BBQ Celebrates Armed Forces Week

Mission BBQ is well known for supporting our military and veterans. Armed Forces Day this year will take place on Saturday, May 21 and Mission BBQ is celebrating with its own Armed Forces Week.

Each branch of the military will be celebrated on its own day with a free sandwich for active duty and veterans of that branch followed by a free sandwich for all active duty and veterans on Saturday. Their days are: Army on Monday, May 16, Marine Corps on Tuesday, May 17, Navy on Wednesday, May 18, Air Force and Space Force on Thursday, May 19, Coast Guard on Friday, May 20 and everyone on Saturday, May 21.

Mission BBQ is located at 1504 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. More information can be found at www.mission-bbq.com or by calling 813-830-9618.

Adogable Pet Services Seeking Experienced Groomer

Adogable Pet Services is an established, locally owned business based in Sun City Center, and it is looking for experienced dog groomers to join its team.

“We are not just highly trained groomers, we are consultants for the well-being of your pet,” said Owner Laura Rubin.

Adogable Pet Services is located at 4884 Sun City Center Blvd. in Sun City Center. For more information, call 813-419-4972 or visit its website at www.adogablepets.com.

Alley Cat Pest Control Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary

Alley Cat Pest Control recently celebrated its 15th anniversary with a ribbon-cutting from the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. It is a full-service company specializing in integrated pest management for the prevention of unwanted pests in your home or business. Family-owned and operated, and named after the beloved family cat, Alley Cat Pest Control proudly serves the local community.

To learn more about Alley Cat Pest Control, visit www.alleycatpestcontrol.com or call 813-671-3838.

Winn-Dixie Grocery Stores Donate To Ukraine

Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is extending support to the citizens of Ukraine with a donation of more than $1.1 million worth of cleaning and sanitation supplies, personal protective equipment and nonperishable food items to Mission 823.

Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said “At Southeastern Grocers, we always put people first, whether they are in our five-state footprint or across the globe. We refuse to stand idle when the people of Ukraine are in urgent need.”

Mission 823 is a humanitarian nonprofit organization on the ground in Ukraine that seeks to help and protect at-risk children.

The White Oak Cottage Opens New Bistro

White Oak Cottage Boutique is located at 10530 S. County Rd. 39 in Lithia. It is a destination where you can enjoy shopping, dining and drinking in more than 5,000 square feet. The boutique is full of unique items that Owners Melanie Bentley-Montanaro and Shaunessy Dobish take time cultivating, and there is truly something for everyone. It also offers a design services and catalog shopping if you do not find just the right piece in the shop.

You can either start or finish your visit at the restaurant, where your experience will be just as unique as the experience in the boutique. It offers gourmet sandwiches, flatbreads, harvest salads, soups, cheese and charcuterie, wine, beer and more. The menu is full of exceptional food that you cannot find anywhere else, and when you pair it with wine brought in from the Pacific Northwest, it is quite the experience.

For more information, visit www.thewhiteoakcottage.com or call the boutique at 813-650-0054 and the bistro at 813-308-9994.

Cigars On The Boulevard To Host Several Events In May

Cigars on the Boulevard is busy hosting several events this month. On Saturday, May 21, there is a Browns Backers event hosting former NFL players from 4-8 p.m. Tickets are $200. It is also sponsoring a charity shoot-out event being held at Gun Craft Inc., located at 2102 24th St. SE. in Ruskin on Sunday, May 29, beginning at 8 a.m.

The event benefits Veterans to Veterans and is $30 to enter, including the range fee and a cigar with a glass of beer or wine following the event. Tuesday, May 31 is Memorial Day, so that is when it will honor and remember our fallen with a roll call and celebration of life. Stop by to add your loved one’s name to its Wall of Honor.

Cigars on the Boulevard is located at 1438 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach. Visit its website at www.cigarsotb.com or call 813-296-1016 for more information on any of the events mentioned.

Wise Wings Life Skills Development Program Opens

Wise Wings is a preteen life skills development program for children ages 9-12. It meets one day per week in four-week sessions and focuses on developing skills in problem-solving, leadership, responsibility, task ownership and building and maintaining friendships. This is achieved through participating in various fun activities.

Classes are held at 5919 Chert Hill Ln. in Lithia and are currently held on Saturday from 1-4 p.m., and if interest grows, additional classes will be added. For more information, email wisewingsworks@gmail.com or call 203-465-2599.