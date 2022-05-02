Comic and cosplay fans all over Tampa Bay will be thrilled to know the Tampa Bay Comic Convention (TBCC) comes to town from Friday through Sunday, July 29-31 at the Tampa Bay Convention Center.

The Tampa Bay Comic Convention is Tampa’s largest, true comic convention. Featured are exhibitors that cater to a wide spectrum of interests, including comic books, magazines, toys, games, Star Wars, Star Trek, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel.

In addition, a roster of comic industry professionals and comicdom-related celebrities are in attendance for attendees to meet and greet. “This year’s celebrity guests are William Shatner from Star Trek; James ‘Murr’ Murray from Impractical Jokers; Jason David Frank from Power Rangers; Elizabeth Maxwell, a voice actress; Gates McFadden from Star Trek: The Next Generation; Charles Martinet, the voice of video game character Mario; Ross Marquand from The Walking Dead, Red Skull and Ultron from the MCU; R.J. Mitte from Breaking Bad; and Dante Basco, who played Rufio in Hook,” said the convention’s spokesperson and marketing manager, Ro Malaga.

TBCC began in 2015 and has continued to grow over the years. Bringing in a collection of comic authors and artists from the start, the company has made huge strides and evolved to almost max space at the current connection center venue.

“The support from the community is so amazing that we predict having the most special guests we have ever had in TBCC history by showtime,” Malaga said. “Not only that, we have evolved from the original comic space to also include pop culture personalities. This means that alongside meeting Will Shatner from Star Trek, you can also catch popular personalities like James ‘Murr’ Murray from Impractical Jokers or, after meeting legendary Power Ranger Jason David Frank, you can go see hall of fame voice actor Charles Martinet, who is the original voice of Nintendo’s Mario character.”

Tickets are available for TBCC and range from $45-$221.

“We recently started announcing this year’s guest list and reminding fans that our loyalty launch promotion where tickets to the show are at the largest discount of the year is ending on the last day of April,” Malaga said.

Fans can expect a bigger and better experience than ever before.

If you would like to learn more about the Tampa Bay Comic Convention or if you’d like to purchase tickets, you can visit its website at www.tampabaycomicconvention.com.