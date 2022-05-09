Edited by Jenny Bennett

Cigars On The Boulevard To Host Several Events In May

Cigars on the Boulevard is busy hosting several events this month. On Saturday, May 21, there is a Browns Backers event hosting former NFL players from 4-8 p.m. Tickets are $200. It is also sponsoring a charity shoot-out event being held at Gun Craft Inc., located at 2102 24th St. SE. in Ruskin on Sunday, May 29, beginning at 8 a.m.

The event benefits Veterans to Veterans and is $30 to enter, including the range fee and a cigar with a glass of beer or wine following the event. Tuesday, May 31 is Memorial Day, so that is when it will honor and remember our fallen with a roll call and celebration of life. Stop by to add your loved one’s name to its Wall of Honor.

Cigars on the Boulevard is located at 1438 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach. Visit its website at www.cigarsotb.com or call 813-296-1016 for more information on any of the events mentioned.

Sylvan Learning Of Apollo Beach Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Sylvan Learning of Apollo Beach is celebrating its one-year anniversary of serving the academic needs of the Greater Riverview area. In celebration, it is offering a $49 Sylvan Insight Assessment that gives a comprehensive evaluation of a student’s academic level (normally $95) and free academic planning sessions for parents to discuss their concerns and find solutions to help their children achieve their academic goals when booked by Tuesday, May 31.

With more than 40 years of experience and over 750 points of presence throughout the world, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12.

Sylvan Learning of Apollo Beach is located at 7130 Big Bend Rd., #110 in Gibsonton. For more information, visit its website at www.sylvanlearning.com or call 813-489-6397.

Sweetwater Kayaks Opens New Location At Bullfrog Creek

Sweetwater Kayaks has had a location in St. Petersburg for the last 23 years and is very excited to now be servicing the eastern side of the bay. Its new location is at the General Store & Market at 11307 U.S. Hwy. 41 S. in Gibsonton, giving access to Bullfrog Creek.

It is currently open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., for kayak, stand-up paddleboard and canoe rentals as well as instruction, sales and repairs. For more information, visit its website at www.sweetwaterkayaks.com, call 727-570-4844 or follow it on Facebook @paddleswk or Instagram @sweetwater.kayaks.

Superior Residences Of Brandon Offers Memory Care Services

Superior Residences of Brandon offers the finest senior living experience for those needing memory care services. It has an experienced and caring team who have the professional skills to administer complex treatment plans and the sensitivity to make residents feel at home. They make residents feel better, function more independently and manage chronic conditions.

Superior Residences of Brandon is located at 1819 Providence Ridge Blvd. in Brandon. Additional information can be found on its website at www.superiorbrandon.com or by calling 813-657-8587.

Mission BBQ Celebrates Armed Forces Week

Mission BBQ is well known for supporting our military and veterans. Armed Forces Day this year will take place on Saturday, May 21 and Mission BBQ is celebrating with its own Armed Forces Week.

Each branch of the military will be celebrated on its own day with a free sandwich for active duty and veterans of that branch followed by a free sandwich for all active duty and veterans on Saturday. Their days are: Army on Monday, May 16, Marine Corps on Tuesday, May 17, Navy on Wednesday, May 18, Air Force and Space Force on Thursday, May 19, Coast Guard on Friday, May 20 and everyone on Saturday, May 21.

Mission BBQ is located at 1504 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. More information can be found at www.mission-bbq.com or by calling 813-830-9618.

The White Oak Cottage Opens New Bistro

White Oak Cottage Boutique is located at 10530 S. County Rd. 39 in Lithia. It is a destination where you can enjoy shopping, dining and drinking in more than 5,000 square feet. The boutique is full of unique items that Owners Melanie Bentley-Montanaro and Shaunessy Dobish take time cultivating, and there is truly something for everyone. It also offers a design services and catalog shopping if you do not find just the right piece in the shop.

You can either start or finish your visit at the restaurant, where your experience will be just as unique as the experience in the boutique. It offers gourmet sandwiches, flatbreads, harvest salads, soups, cheese and charcuterie, wine, beer and more. The menu is full of exceptional food that you cannot find anywhere else, and when you pair it with wine brought in from the Pacific Northwest, it is quite the experience.

For more information, visit www.thewhiteoakcottage.com or call the boutique at 813-650-0054 and the bistro at 813-308-9994.

StretchLab Opens In Brandon

StretchLab is a unique wellness concept, offering customized assisted stretch sessions. No two bodies are the same, and no two stretches at StretchLab are the same.

One-on-one stretching is about identifying the tightness and imbalances in your body and customizing a stretch routine that is just for you. There are a lot of different benefits from stretching, and some include: increased flexibility and range of motion, improved posture, reduced stress and improved sports performance.

StretchLab is located at 11235 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon. More information can be found at www.stretchlab.com/location/brandon or by calling 813-734-8687. You can also follow it on Facebook @stretchlabbrandon.

The Teal Turtle Boutique Opens In Harbor Village

The Teal Turtle Boutique recently opened its second location with a ribbon-cutting. The boutique has a wide variety of women’s clothing; accessories, including purses and jewelry; and gifts for the home.

It is located at 266 Harbor Village Ln. in Apollo Beach. Visit its website at www.thetealturtleboutique.com for more information.

Alley Cat Pest Control Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary

Alley Cat Pest Control recently celebrated its 15th anniversary with a ribbon-cutting from the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. It is a full-service company specializing in integrated pest management for the prevention of unwanted pests in your home or business. Family-owned and operated, and named after the beloved family cat, Alley Cat Pest Control proudly serves the local community.

To learn more about Alley Cat Pest Control, visit www.alleycatpestcontrol.com or call 813-671-3838.

Winn-Dixie Grocery Stores Donate To Ukraine

Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is extending support to the citizens of Ukraine with a donation of more than $1.1 million worth of cleaning and sanitation supplies, personal protective equipment and nonperishable food items to Mission 823.

Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said “At Southeastern Grocers, we always put people first, whether they are in our five-state footprint or across the globe. We refuse to stand idle when the people of Ukraine are in urgent need.”

Mission 823 is a humanitarian nonprofit organization on the ground in Ukraine that seeks to help and protect at-risk children.

Hunter’s Brunch Shack Opens

Hunter’s Brunch Shack has opened at the former site of the Riverview Sandwich Shop at 8001 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview.

Owner Hunter Giambra was inspired by the talented head cook, Tammy, to purchase and keep the business running, so even with its new name, it will be keeping many of the same great home-cooked flavors from its past while adding a few new twists for you to enjoy. Chef Tammy has over 30 years of experience, and her specials are featured daily on the menu.

To learn more about Hunter’s Brunch Shack, visit its website at www.huntersbrunchshack.com or call 813-898-0459.