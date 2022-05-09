Sun City Center Funeral Home is pleased to introduce its new location leader, Louis DeSouza. Previously living in Miami, DeSouza has been in the funeral business for 25 years and is looking forward to getting out in the community as well as helping families with their end-of-life needs.

At Sun City Center Funeral Home, the staff is dedicated to caring for each family individually for a truly personalized experience. The motto is ensuring funeral and cremation services as unique as your loved one. The only funeral home in Sun City Center, it offers life celebrations, burial services, cremation, veteran services, shipping and preplanning.

“Funerals have changed over the years,” commented DeSouza. It is not all black suits yet a celebration of life reflecting the personality of the deceased. From services on the golf course to the garden, Sun City Funeral Home will deliver.

ShareLife is a unique option offered at Sun City Center Funeral Home that takes funerals to the next level of personalization. DeSouza described setting up themes such as some fishing gear as decor for the avid fisherman. There are a variety of products and services available to transform the funeral into a one-of-a-kind celebration.

“We do not pressure you into anything you do not need or want,” he said. “The most rewarding part is the gratitude that we get from families we have helped create a lifetime of memories.”

Preplanning is most important, he stresses. At Sun City Center Funeral Home, there is a preplanning advisor on the premises available by appointment. Preplanning offers peace of mind and lifts the financial burden off others. He encourages people to make an appointment to talk about options instead of leaving family members fearing they are making incorrect decisions.

DeSouza came to the Sun City Center because he thinks it will be the perfect place to slow down life. He and his wife, Ramona, are looking forward to exploring, fishing and golfing after getting settled in.

“We really like the community,” he said. “Everyone is so nice and helpful everywhere you go.”

Sun City Center Funeral Home is located at 1851 Rickenbacker Dr. in Sun City Center. For more details, call 813-634-9900 or visit www.suncitycenterfuneralhome.com. Phone calls are welcome 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.