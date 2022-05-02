HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for spine surgery, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions. This is the third consecutive year that HCA Florida Brandon Hospital has been recognized with this honor.

The hospitals that have achieved the Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery Award have demonstrated exceptional quality of care. For the 2022 report to the nation, Healthgrades compared America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery Award recipients as a group to all other hospitals as a group.

“Consumers can feel confident in the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery for their commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes. The recognition helps provide peace of mind when selecting a place for care,” said Brad Bowman, M.D., chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades.

“The spine specialists at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital are committed to getting patients back to a healthy, active lifestyle,” said Bland Eng, chief executive officer at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. “Being recognized for the third consecutive time as one of America’s 100 Best for Spine Surgery is a great honor and speaks volumes to the dedication, passion and talents of our spine care team.”

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 31 common conditions and procedures and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as five-star (statistically significantly better than expected), three-star (not statistically different from expected) and one-star (statistically significantly worse than expected).

The hospital is located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon, FL. For more information, visit hcafloridabrandonhospital.com.