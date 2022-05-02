Women who may be seeking an outlet as they try to maintain that work-life balance could find it quite cumbersome, especially without knowing the resources or groups available within their community. In 2018, Hearts & Heels, a women’s networking group located in the Greater Tampa Bay area, was founded by Riverview resident Geneva Maresma, who is a 16-year local business owner running a pediatric speech pathology practice and a copywriting studio.

Maresma shared how Hearts & Heels came into fruition: “I saw a void for quality women’s networking in the south and east Hillsborough County areas.”

“To add, I felt we deserved the same access to social networking and education opportunities, “she stated.

What sets it apart would be that it sees each woman as a whole—her business, family life and mindset, community and relationships, all intertwined. Hearts & Heels abides by its mission of work well, take care, do good and grow together. It also places a big emphasis on providing affordable business and personal development classes that are taught by its members and span a variety of topics, such as mental health and the entrepreneur, bookkeeping basics as well as social media and marketing. The events promote a fresh and comfortable style of networking that organically connects women.

Hearts & Heels started with eight women. Since its inception, the group continues to grow. In November 2021, Hearts & Heels Soul Circle, a membership group, became established. Nearly 70 professionals have joined this paid membership, which costs $297 annually. Also, more than 800 women are in its free Facebook group, Hearts and Heels Tampa (formerly Hearts and Heels Connection and Networking Group).

Do not miss an opportunity to attend the upcoming open-invite Social Rush, a speed networking event, on Wednesday, May 18 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Sweet Bites Baking School in Brandon. For tickets, visit https://heartsandheels.co/calendar.

“This will be a fun evening event to meet new business connections and make new friends,” Maresma said.

For more information, visit https://heartsandheels.co or email Maresma at heartsandheelstampa@gmail.com.