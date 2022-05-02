Fans of live jazz music—and also anime—will be thrilled to hear the lineup for Newsome High School’s second annual Jazz Festival, A Night Under the Stars 2022, taking place at the Newsome High School football stadium on Saturday, May 7.

Along with performances by area high school jazz bands, the Orlando-based Bebop Bounty Big Band will headline the night with a 10-piece professional band performing the music of the hit anime classic Cowboy Bebop. Fans of the series (#spacecowboys) will want to sing, dance and clap along to the iconic soundtrack, including the opening theme song, “Tank!”

“We are thrilled to be able to once again host this event for the community,” said Kevin Sayers, Newsome High School band director. “Hearing the sounds of our local students perform is always a thrill for the community. When you finish the night with a fantastic professional band, these same students get to experience what it could be like for them to continue making music in the future with a professional group. And this particular group will not disappoint.”

So far, joining Newsome High School at the festival are jazz ensembles from Bloomingdale High School, Brandon High School and East Bay High School. Gates are currently scheduled to open at 4:30 p.m. but may open sooner should more schools join the lineup.

Attendees should bring blankets and lawn chairs so they can relax comfortably on the grass at the stadium. Food trucks will be available, including Hawaiian-style Blue Coconut BBQ, sweet treats from Uncle Louie G and a selection of teas from HTeaO, which will be opening a shop in FishHawk this summer.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students ages 5-18 (free for those age 5 and under). All performing students will receive a free admission wristband so they can stay for the headliner performance. For tickets, final performance schedules and general information, visit newsomeband.com/jazzfest.

Newsome High School is located at 16550 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia.