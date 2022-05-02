Nestled against the backdrop of the Santa Ynez Mountains sits the American Riviera, i.e., the gorgeous Mediterranean-style coastal city of Santa Barbara, California. It is no wonder then that Mazda picked this California seaside wonder, known for spotless beaches, sprawling ocean views, world-class wineries, enchanting gardens, breathtaking landscapes and sights and demanding but varied terrain, to test the all-new CX-50.

Built at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Alabama, the compact SUV with standard and enhanced all-wheel drive is purpose-built for the active and outdoor lifestyle. It may convey a square and rugged silhouette but also boasts a sporty image. Lower, wider and longer than the CX-5, the 2023 CX-50 with sport, off-road and tow modes delivers a confident, fun-to-drive feel, especially if you are going off the beaten track.

The CX-50 also shares powertrains and transmission with its smaller sibling. A 2.5-liter, six-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine puts out 187 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 186 pounds-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm; the 2.5-liter turbo blasts off 256 hp at 5,000 rpm and 320 pounds-feet of torque at 2,500 rpm. Both are mated to a six-speed auto gearbox. The ride is equipped with the direct-injection Skyactiv, which uses a torque boost via a high compression ratio to raise fuel economy, and the G-Vectoring Control uses engine timing for more accurate turn inputs.

We cruised on the California highways in the CX-50 before tackling the rigors of a planned off-road track made up of steep slopes and sharp downhills. The off-road mode provided plenty of punch and control to hold the CX-50 in check and on course. Mazda also provided us a U-Haul truck for a couple miles. Thanks to the tow mode, which can pull up to 3,000 pounds, it proved to be an effortless task.

A Mazda first is a panoramic moonroof, and it has the most standard safety features of its siblings. Ten packages are offered along with such choices as a rooftop tent, bike/luggage/kayak carriers, cargo box, outdoor backpack, crossbars, surfboard attachment and many more accessories for the outdoor enthusiasts. Also borrowed from the CX-5 are the neat 7-inch instrument cluster and an 8.8 or 10.25-inch color infotainment display.

Base-priced at $26,800 and topping at over $41,000 (with hybrid and electrified trims to follow), the CX-50 shows promise amid the crowded compact crossover field of three million annual sales. With a peppy performance, athletic stance, top-notch interior and superior off-road prowess, it will surely make a major dent into the crammed market.