Specially Fit CEO Mark Oliver has opened a new venue, Oliver Estates & Specially Fit Farm, which provides animal therapy for individuals with disabilities, prevocational training, job opportunities, education, goat yoga, fitness classes and an adult day training program with daily activities for individuals with developmental disabilities. The farm is located on 7 acres of land at 2112 Martin Rd. in Dover.

Oliver started the Specially Fit Foundation, a nonprofit organization that serves individuals with developmental disabilities by providing fitness classes, Special Olympic opportunities and group home access. Last year, he also created a new mobile primary health care practice called Olive Health that provides mobile services like telehealth, primary care, lab work, medication management, medication refills, IV therapy and medication delivery. The practice accepts Medicaid, Medicare as well as other insurances, making it possible for the disabled community to receive quality care that is affordable.

Over 200 people gathered for the grand opening of Oliver Estates & Specially Fit Farm on Autism Awareness Day, including members of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. The chamber gave a proclamation, granting April 2 as Specially Fit Day.

Oliver said that when he came across this property by chance, the first thing that came to mind was the number of individuals who could benefit from it. He thought about the positive impact and benefits the animals would have on the special needs clients he serves, as well as the other activities that could be done at the farm, such as dances and fundraisers for other nonprofits.

The barn will also be used as an affordable event space for weddings, nonprofit fundraisers and other events. Oliver said the purpose of hosting events is to provide individuals who have a disability an opportunity to make money by taking care of the farm and helping during the events. His clients are in charge of setting up tables, directing parking and providing sanitation services. Oliver pointed out that there is a shortage of employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

According to Oliver, part of the proceeds of any event hosted at the barn will go to the farm for his special needs individuals and another part of the proceeds will be put aside to help other nonprofits that can’t afford a venue.

The farm’s first priority is to be available for the disabled community, but it will have set hours for the general public as well. The land currently has llamas, goats, mini pigs and mini donkeys. Oliver plans on adding more farm animals and is in the process of building a community garden as well.

For more information regarding the Oliver Estates & Specially Fit Farm, email speciallyfitfoundation@gmail.com or visit the website at www.speciallyfitfoundation.com.