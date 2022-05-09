Dancing has so many good benefits. It gets you up and moving, which is great for your health. It’s good for your mental health too. Plus, it can also bring smiles to a community if you are the community’s Dancing Queen.

Yes, the Riverview community has its very own Dancing Queen. She can be seen dancing and spreading smiles to locals who are sitting in traffic at Riverview Dr. and U.S. Hwy. 301.

“I am currently standing on the corner of Riverview Dr. and 301 in front of Hunter’s Brunch Shack on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday,” said Dancing Queen. “Otherwise, I’m always at the corner of 301 and Big Bend Rd. because I walk everywhere and I’ll never stop dancing.”

Dancing Queen grew up in Long Island, New York and moved to Riverview 18 years ago.

“Music has always been a part of my life, and I’d dance at every family event or in clubs in my younger years,” Dancing Queen said. “One day back in 2015, I was out walking and saw a young gentleman spinning a sign and thought, ‘That looks like fun.’ He told me he got $15 an hour to just stand there. I thought, ‘How hard it could be?’”

Not long after, the opportunity to sign spin presented itself through a friend, and Dancing Queen jumped at the chance to spin and dance.

“It was a part-time job and a way to get out of the house for a while,” Dancing Queen said. “But instead of just standing in one spot holding a sign, I decided to put on some music and move my body. The more I moved, the more attention I received from people driving by. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to become the famous dancing lady of Riverview after seven years. It’s a dream come true.”

The Riverview community loves its reigning Dancing Queen.

“I’d say that 95 percent of people in my community love me and tell me how much I inspire them, and the rest I pay no mind to,” Dancing Queen said. “I have no control over people’s feelings, actions or negative thoughts, all I can do is choose how I react. So, I stay positive, smile and wave.”

Dancing Queen is a very humble person, so when people call her “the famous dancing lady,” as much as it feels good to hear, she remembers to stay true to herself and remembers she is blessed.

“Dancing brings me so much joy and I’m just trying to spread it to others as often as I can because that’s what God has called me to do,” Dancing Queen said. “He comes first and foremost in my life. I dance for Him. I love what I do, and I will continue to do so until God tells me not to.”