Edited by Jenny Bennett

Older, Lundy, Alvarez, Koch & Martino Law Firm

Older, Lundy, Alvarez, Koch & Martino, founded in 2003, is a full-service law firm that offers a fresh and innovative approach to the practice of law. The firm’s key practice areas include family law, civil and commercial litigation, corporate law and estate planning. With offices throughout the area, it is ready to work with you on your legal needs.

Additional information can be found on its website at www.olalaw.com or by calling the main office on 813-254-8998. Follow on Facebook @OlderLundyAlvarezKoch.

Miracle CBD And More

Miracle CBD and More, located at 7441 U.S. Hwy. 301 S., Ste. 111 in Riverview is family-owned and operated. Owners Mike and Stacy Self opened the store after experiencing the benefits that CBD products provide for themselves and focus on providing quality products with superior customer service. It carries products to relieve sleep problems, reduce pain and anxiety as well as help with other health problems.

To find out more, visit its website at www.miraclecbdandmore.com or call 813-374-0126.

Tiki Boat Of Riverview Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Tiki Boat of Riverview is celebrating its one-year anniversary. Join captains Jeff and Dan on their boat for cruises on the Alafia River, Hillsborough River and Tampa Bay. They will provide a cooler with ice and bottled water, and you can bring snacks and beverages of your choice. Cruises vary in length, from the very popular sunset cruises to an all-day 8-hour cruise, and they are suitable for up to six guests.

For more information, visit www.tikiboatofriverview.com or call 813-815-6220.

K&H Window Tinting Keeps You Cool

K&H Window Tinting is the number one installer of XPEL ceramic window film in the area. This film makes a dramatic difference in comfort and style by blocking over 50 percent of the heat coming into your vehicle and 99 percent of UV rays, keeping you cooler and comfortable. Stay comfortable for years with its lifetime warranty.

K&H Window Tinting is an appointment-based service and will schedule appointments seven days a week. Text 813-322-2277 with your vehicle’s year, make and model for a quote and to book your appointment.

Black Friday Deals Liquidation Store

Don’t waste your money paying full retail prices, come to the Black Friday Deals Liquidation Store to find Target, Amazon and Overstock returns and save up to 90 percent. The inventory changes weekly and includes clothes, small appliances, electronics, furniture, kitchenware, toys, home decor and more. The store is open Friday to Wednesday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. but is closed on Thursdays for restocking. The price of items starts at $8 on Friday and decreases by a dollar each day until Wednesday, when items are only $1. The store is located at 11120 S. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Gibsonton. Contact it by calling 813-252-3065.

The Goddard School Of Riverview Is Now Open

The Goddard School, a premium child care provider, has opened its first location in Riverview. The school serves local families seeking high-quality, early childhood education and is now enrolling children. Located at 12964 Boggy Creek Dr. in Riverview, this new 15,000-square-foot center has enough space to provide care for and educate more than 230 children from 6 weeks to 6 years old. “We are thrilled to offer Riverview children a high-quality education in a safe and nurturing environment,” said Shekar Laveti, owner of the Goddard School of Riverview. To learn more about The Goddard Schoolof Riverview and how to enroll visit, www.goddardschool.com/schools/fl/riverview/riverview.

Concierge Healthcare Training Services & Consultants Opens Classroom In Riverview

Concierge Healthcare Training Services & Consultants’ mission is to add value, skill and knowledge to the health care industry by providing quality training to future health care providers and the communities served. Its passion is in training others to be prepared to save a life by offering quality health and safety certification training classes directed by experienced health care professionals, all with a personalized approach. Classes offered include CPR, new parent CPR, phlebotomy training, IV skills sessions, medical billing, coding as well as others.

Concierge Healthcare Training & Services is located at 11252 Winthrop Main St., Ste. B in Riverview. Additional information can be found on its website at www.conciergehealthtrain.com or by calling 813-856-5104.

Southeast Regional Insurance

At Southeast Regional Insurance, it wants to make sure that you know exactly what you are purchasing, as insurance is not something that you want to take a chance with. Insurance protects you, your family and your possessions. If you need help to review your quotes, its licensed agents will answer your questions. It offers auto, home, condo, renters insurance and more.

For more information, visit its website at www.southeastregionalinsurance.com or call 813-699-5446.

Renewed Integrative Counseling

Renewed Integrative Counseling is a Christian-based practice that implements a holistic and integrative approach to mental health care which fosters emotional, physical and spiritual health, leading to effective long-term wellness. It invites you into a journey where you can heal from hurtful life experiences, strengthen yourself by developing effective coping skills, grow healthy relationships and live each day with purpose. It wants to remind you that asking for help is not a weakness, it is self-care.

Renewed Integrative Counseling is located at 11912 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview. Additional information can be found on its website at www.renewedic.com or by calling 813-444-7116.

Ruth’s Cafe Now Open For Breakfast And Lunch

Ruth’s Cafe, formally known as Ruth’s Steakhouse, is now open. Located at 7409 U.S. Hwy. 301 S., Ste. 300 in Riverview, it is locally owned and operated. Ruth’s Cafe is looking forward to serving its loyal customers and encouraging new ones by offering home-style cooked meals, healthy options and homemade desserts to please your taste buds.

To learn more, view it on Facebook @RuthsCafeBreakfastandLunch or call 813-299-8036.

Hampton Inn & Suites Celebrates Two Years

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon, commemorating its two-year anniversary at this location.

When staying at this hotel, you can fuel up on the free hot breakfast and wind down in the relaxing pool. In between you can catch up on work or your electric social life with free Wi-Fi. Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon is located at 10240 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa and is conveniently located for the Port Tampa Bay cruise terminals, Riverwalk and Busch Gardens.

To learn more about Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon, visit its website at www.hilton.com/en/hotels/tparvhx-hampton-suites-tampa-riverview-brandon or call 813-497-4590.

Father’s Day Engraving Event At AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor

Join Ajay Jambhekar, owner of AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor, for his Father’s Day engraving event featuring a wide selection of spirits to have engraved, including a variety of Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve Bourbons. These make for perfect personalized gifts for dad and are also perfect for thank-you presents or a ‘just because.’

The engraving event will take place at AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor, located at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, on Saturday, June 11 from 6-9 p.m. Preorders are highly encouraged, and there are no quantity restrictions. Call AJ’s at 813-654-6488 to make your preorder selection.