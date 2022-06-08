An all-new Summer Celebration is underway at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this month. The park is now featuring a variety of entertainment throughout the day, including the return of ‘Cirque Electric’ and ‘Gwazi Beats,’ a new atmospheric show combining drums, dancers and stilt walkers in a pulse-pounding display of music and dance. Plus, the award-winning ‘Turn It Up!’ will resume to daily operations in the Moroccan Palace Theater.

To celebrate the summer season, guests 21 and older can enjoy a complimentary beer sample daily at Pantopia Drinks & Snacks until Sunday, August 7. For those craving something sweet to beat the heat, the Moroccan Delights ice cream parlor will reopen with a refreshed look and mouthwatering treats like handcrafted Thrill Shakes, ice cream floats, specialty sundaes and more.

After nightfall, the park glows with unique theming, entertainers and the thrill of conquering coasters in the dark, like the all-new Iron Gwazi. Guests can dance to DJ beats throughout the park, including a newly themed block party plaza presented by Coca-Cola®.

For an epic finale to a thrilling day of adventure, guests will be drawn to the vibrant energy radiating from a unique new production on the Festival Field. As the most stunning show ever to light the park’s sky, ‘Summer Celebration Fireworks Spectacular’ will feature an explosive array of colors and exciting effects from dazzling lasers to mesmerizing fountains and pyrotechnics. This all-new production is offered every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at 9:15 p.m. until August 7, including extra presentations on Monday, July 4 for Independence Day.

With the return of world-class entertainment and all-new thrills like Iron Gwazi, there’s never been a better time to become a pass member. Annual pass members enjoy 12 months of visits with special benefits, including exclusive access to the Pass Member Lounge opening later this summer, plus free parking, free guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more. Annual passes start as low as $14.75 per month with no down payment. Restrictions apply.

For more information, visit www.buschgardenstampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.