Adventure Island, voted one of the country’s top ten water parks by USA Today, opened two new thrills, Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix. Rapids Racer features the world’s first dueling saucers and Wahoo Remix, formerly Wahoo Run, has been refreshed with synchronized lights and music.

On Rapids Racer, riders grab a two-person raft before racing through nearly 600 feet of slide, complete with low walls to encounter opponents throughout this side-by-side experience. The thrill of the chase is amplified as guests swirl through the world’s first dueling saucers in this exhilarating journey full of high-speed tunnels, turns and more.

Wahoo Remix will be Adventure Island’s first waterslide to feature synchronized light and sound elements, delivering an all-new, high-energy family raft ride experience with the ultimate party vibes. Enclosed tunnels that were once dark will now glow and groove as riders zoom through over 600 feet of fun. With a variety of stunning light shows, each ride could be different than the last.

“With the addition of these two new slides, plus several other parkwide enhancements, Adventure Island is truly a can’t-miss destination for family fun in the sun,” said Neal Thurman, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay & Adventure Island park president.

The park is undergoing one of the largest refreshes in its 40-plus year history, complete with a new front gate arrival plaza, freshly painted slides and areas, a social-worthy photo opportunity near the Endless Surf pool and the recently opened Hang Ten Tiki Bar. In between thrilling rides on fan-favorite slides, guests can unwind in an all-new tropical oasis with hammocks, lounge seating and beach games.

The best way to be among the first to ride both of these new attractions and experience the fun all season long is with an Annual Pass. In addition to unlimited visits, Pass Members receive special benefits including free parking, up to six free guest tickets, savings on merchandise and other exclusive perks throughout the year.

Adventure Island is located at 10001 McKinley Dr. in Tampa, right across the street from Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay. For more information, visit adventureisland.com.