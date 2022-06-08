For 35 years, serving individual investors and businesses and focusing on solutions for business owners, executives, retirees and nonprofits is what Gabriel Mbulo does on a daily basis. However, when he talks about his job as a financial advisor at Edward Jones, he describes his role as becoming a part of a client’s family.

“The more I know about you, the better I can serve you,” said Mbulo.

Mbulo originally comes from Zambia, where the only investment opportunity for people is land. When he settled in the States, he dove into the financial world, learning from the inside out.

After earning his Master of Business Administration from the University of Tampa, he worked behind the scenes at large financial institutions. As an institutional consultant and research analyst at Raymond James Financial, he reviewed and developed investment policy statements, developed investment recommendations and worked on request for proposals for nonprofits.

“This experience gives me in-depth knowledge of the products and services available,” said Mbulo.

He explained that he gets to know his clients and educates them about what is available and how to best serve their investment needs. “My job isn’t to convince people to buy something, it is to inform and educate,” said Mbulo.

Mbulo’s specialty is people, he emphasized, explaining that hiring a financial planner is about more than investing. He can act as the rational side versus the emotional side and provide information about why sticking with a certain strategy works.

Outside of the office, being active in the community is also important to Mbulo. He is a board member of the Spurlino YMCA, Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview and the Ruskin Firehouse Cultural Center. He also is a member of Better Living for Seniors and involved in local youth organizations.

As Mbulo said, he has been living and playing in the Riverview community since 1994. He is married with two grown children. His daughter recently graduated from Pace University and is living in Manhattan, and his son attends the University of South Florida.

Gabriel Mbulo’s Edward Jones office is located at 10657 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. For further details, visit www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/gabriel-mbulo.