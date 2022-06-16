Edited by Jenny Bennett

Older, Lundy, Alvarez, Koch & Martino Law Firm

Older, Lundy, Alvarez, Koch & Martino, founded in 2003, is a full-service law firm that offers a fresh and innovative approach to the practice of law. The firm’s key practice areas include family law, civil and commercial litigation, corporate law and estate planning. With offices throughout the area, it is ready to work with you on your legal needs.

Additional information can be found on its website at www.olalaw.com or by calling the main office on 813-254-8998. Follow on Facebook @OlderLundyAlvarezKoch.

Tiki Boat Of Riverview Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Tiki Boat of Riverview is celebrating its one-year anniversary. Join captains Jeff and Dan on their boat for cruises on the Alafia River, Hillsborough River and Tampa Bay. They will provide a cooler with ice and bottled water, and you can bring snacks and beverages of your choice. Cruises vary in length, from the very popular sunset cruises to an all-day 8-hour cruise, and they are suitable for up to six guests.

For more information, visit www.tikiboatofriverview.com or call 813-815-6220.

K&H Window Tinting Keeps You Cool

K&H Window Tinting is the number one installer of XPEL ceramic window film in the area. This film makes a dramatic difference in comfort and style by blocking over 50 percent of the heat coming into your vehicle and 99 percent of UV rays, keeping you cooler and comfortable. Stay comfortable for years with its lifetime warranty.

K&H Window Tinting is an appointment-based service and will schedule appointments seven days a week. Text 813-322-2277 with your vehicle’s year, make and model for a quote and to book your appointment.

Concierge Healthcare Training Services & Consultants Opens Classroom In Riverview

Concierge Healthcare Training Services & Consultants’ mission is to add value, skill and knowledge to the health care industry by providing quality training to future health care providers and the communities served. Its passion is in training others to be prepared to save a life by offering quality health and safety certification training classes directed by experienced health care professionals, all with a personalized approach. Classes offered include CPR, new parent CPR, phlebotomy training, IV skills sessions, medical billing, coding as well as others.

Concierge Healthcare Training & Services is located at 11252 Winthrop Main St., Ste. B in Riverview. Additional information can be found on its website at www.conciergehealthtrain.com or by calling 813-856-5104.

Hampton Inn & Suites Celebrates Two Years

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon, commemorating its two-year anniversary at this location.

When staying at this hotel, you can fuel up on the free hot breakfast and wind down in the relaxing pool. In between you can catch up on work or your electric social life with free Wi-Fi. Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon is located at 10240 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa and is conveniently located for the Port Tampa Bay cruise terminals, Riverwalk and Busch Gardens.

To learn more about Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon, visit its website at www.hilton.com/en/hotels/tparvhx-hampton-suites-tampa-riverview-brandon or call 813-497-4590.

Sweers Pool Service Relieves The Burden Of Pool Ownership

Sweers Pool Service is a full-service pool care company that is currently servicing the Valrico, Bloomingdale and Lithia areas. It is owned and operated by Alan Sweers, a lifelong Bloomingdale resident with over 20 years of experience in the industry.

Sweers Pool Service offers affordable weekly pool maintenance services and strives to go above and beyond to put the customer and the health of their pool first. After each cleaning, customers receive a detailed service report that includes pictures of the pool, services performed and chemical readings. Let Sweers Pool Service relieve the burden of pool ownership.

For more information, call 813-293-6236 or email sweerspoolservice@gmail.com.

Southeast Regional Insurance

At Southeast Regional Insurance, it wants to make sure that you know exactly what you are purchasing, as insurance is not something that you want to take a chance with. Insurance protects you, your family and your possessions. If you need help to review your quotes, its licensed agents will answer your questions. It offers auto, home, condo, renters insurance and more.

For more information, visit its website at www.southeastregionalinsurance.com or call 813-699-5446.

Chiro-Express Offers Quality Affordable Chiropractic Therapy

Chiro-Express helps its patients reach their optimal health by delivering quality, affordable therapy to all patients. It provides chiropractic therapy, proprioceptive nerve facilitation, rehab/physiotherapy, manual therapy, electric muscle stimulation, vibrawave therapy and neuromuscular reeducation.

It treats individuals from the age of 5 whether due to a car accident, slip or fall or for periodic alignment and maintenance. It is dedicated to creating a stress-free, welcoming environment where everyone can experience chiropractic care in a setting that treats everyone like family.

Chiro-Express is located at 2222 E. SR60 in Valrico (next to Dunkin’ Donuts). Additional information can be found on its website at www.chiroexpressfamily.com, Facebook @ChiroExpressFL, Instagram @ChiroExpress or by calling 813-540-7246.

Black Friday Deals Liquidation Store

Don’t waste your money paying full retail prices, come to the Black Friday Deals Liquidation Store to find Target, Amazon and Overstock returns and save up to 90 percent. The inventory changes weekly and includes clothes, small appliances, electronics, furniture, kitchenware, toys, home decor and more.

The store is open Friday to Wednesday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. but is closed on Thursdays for restocking. The price of items starts at $8 on Friday and decreases by a dollar each day until Wednesday, when items are only $1. The store is located at 11120 S. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Gibsonton. Contact it by calling 813-252-3065.