Approximately two years after unveiling plans for what would become a virtually impossible dream, the Grove at Wesley Chapel celebrated the official grand opening of KRATE, an innovative outdoor container park featuring 46 unique restaurant and retail concepts operated by mainly homegrown entrepreneurs, on June 4.

The project overcame a pandemic, supply chain issues and a worker shortage to transform into an exciting culinary and shopping destination for the region and is one of the largest container parks in the country.

Ninety-four containers, home to 46 businesses, make up this one-of-a-kind outdoor entertainment district. KRATE currently features 29 restaurants and 17 retailers. Restaurants feature diverse cuisine from all over the world, like Japanese ramen, Puerto Rican pastries, Hawaiian noodles and a French bakery. Retail shops include a children’s boutique, handpicked flower shop, Wesley Chapel and Tampa Bay-themed gift shop and specialty rock and crystal boutique.

Many of the tenants are first-time business owners looking to become their own bosses and are now living out their entrepreneurial dreams. They come from cities like Tampa, Miami and Chicago.

KRATE also features a stage with daily live entertainment and events. A muralist was commissioned to create Instagrammable wall art. The overall design includes plenty of outdoor seating and colorful graffiti art and supports independent musical artists throughout the property — all touches that contribute to a sense of community.

“We did not expect a pandemic, supply chain shortages, and permitting delays. But we did it and everything we promised we would do has become reality,” said Mark Gold, partner in Mishorim Gold Properties, which purchased the Grove for around $64 million in September 2019. Gold invested more than $110 million into the renovation of the property, which includes a miniature golf course slated to open in a few months, and, of course, KRATE.

“We are proud of the sense of community we have built here at both the Grove and KRATE, and look forward to providing even more opportunities to bring together friends, families, local businesses, and neighbors,” he said.

Retail space rent starts at $1,500 a month. Currently, there’s a waitlist of more than 160 concepts, but KRATE is always looking for new, unique concepts.

For more information, visit https://krateatthegrove.com. You can also follow it on Facebook @KRATEattheGrove and Instagram @krateatthegrove.