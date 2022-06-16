Many organizations and services closed during the pandemic. This includes services offered by Hillsborough County Aging Services such as senior centers and adult day service centers.

Hillsborough County provides social activities and health and wellness programs through senior centers. Active senior centers provide meals, but its primary focus is wellness programs, activities and preventing social isolation.

Senior centers are places to gather, learn and enjoy a variety of free activities designed for active adults. Participants must be 60 years old or older. Senior centers are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Adult day service centers offer resources that are focused on residents 60 years and older who have the greatest social and economic need.

According to Hillsborough County Aging Services, “Hillsborough County’s Customer Care Team completes an initial assessment by telephone, and a state database determines the priority score. When funding is available, those with highest scores are further assessed by case managers to determine what services are needed. Referrals and information about other agencies that serve older adults are also provided.”

Adult day service centers are a professional care setting in which older adults living with dementia or disabilities receive individualized therapeutic, social and health services for some part of the day. They provide a coordinated program of professional and compassionate services for adults in a community-based group setting.

Services are designed to provide social and health services to adults who need supervised care in a safe place outside the home during the day. They also afford caregivers respite from the demanding responsibilities of caregiving. Adult day service centers are open five days a week.

These centers offer a variety of programs and services, including social activities which allow interaction with other participants in planned activities appropriate for their conditions. Participants are provided with meals and snacks. Those with special dietary needs are offered special meals They also offer personal care, including help with toileting, eating and other personal activities of daily living. Therapeutic activities such as exercise and mental interaction are offered as well for all participants.

The Phyllis Busansky Specialized Alzheimer’s Services Center provides customized services to specific care recipients, such as those with diagnosed dementias or developmental disabilities.

For more information on all of the services offered by Hillsborough County Aging Services, please visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org or call 813-272-5250.