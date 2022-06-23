@Tony Baroni Team – Keller Williams Realty

Tony Baroni, owner

Born and raised in the Midwest, Tony learned at an early age the importance of hard work and honesty. He graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor Degree of Science with an emphasis in sociology & psychology and quickly followed his dream to exchange some of those snowy months for the warm Florida sunshine. With his wife by his side, he started his career in Florida as a Logistics Consultant in the Automotive Industry, saving his clients over a million dollars each year on each account he handled. In 2005, he started to pursue the Real Estate arena working as a Mortgage Broker and later found his true passion as a Realtor. He worked on a real estate team for four years that was ranked Top Ten in America as the lead listing agent & buyer agent. After building his business by referrals Tony decided that his next step would be to build his own team within Keller Williams Realty and take his business to the next level.

Tony is well connected and serves a non profit local board and has been in the top networking group called BNI for 11 years. With two younger kids to come home to each night his priorities are faith, family, and business in that order. Tony loves to coach youth sports since 2014, grilling, traveling, learning and sports. Once you work with Tony you will know you have made a lifelong Real Estate connection.

During the pandemic the team started the Call In to Win Sweepstakes and give away major prizes including gift certificates, hotel stays and more and give a donation from every call to charity! To date, the team has donated more than ….. to charities!

https://www.tonybaroni.com/