On June 4, members of the GFWC Brandon Service League gathered for its annual Spring Luncheon. It is a time to celebrate the successes of the year and to present several scholarships.

The GFWC Brandon Service League awards two to three scholarships. This year, it awarded two high school scholarships. Unfortunately, no one applied for the third, which is designated for women who need to further their training or education in order to pursue a better career.

Both scholarship recipients attended Riverview High School.

Judy Darsey, chair of the scholarship committee, said, “I love this job. I have never had two men who impressed me so much. I am so glad the committee agreed with me.”

The first scholarship was awarded to Ethan Jones, who had a weighted GPA of 4.6. He came highly recommended by his three references: his AP teacher, guidance counselor and boss at Mr. Gyro.

Specifically, Howe, his AP teacher, said, “Many students possess traits needed for college, but few have as many of these traits as Ethan Jones.”

Jones will attend the University of South Florida. He wants to earn a bachelor’s degree in business management and his master’s degree in sports management.

Jones said, “This was my first scholarship. I was excited to see that my hard work had paid off. It is nice to be awarded and see a path forward.”

The second scholarship was awarded to Caleb Larkins. He was not able to attend as he had to work, so he was represented by his mother, Toshua Larkins.

Caleb has a weighted GPA of 4.7. He comes with high accolades from his guidance counselor, honors math teacher and computer science teacher. Caleb participates in on-the-job training (OJT), where he works 30-40 hours a week and still maintains a rigorous course load.

Larkins’ honors math teacher, Hall, said, “Caleb has a strong character and work ethic.”

His guidance counselor, Fitzgerald, said, “Caleb is an extremely strong scholar who is focused on academic success and his goals for the future.”

Caleb will attend Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee and pursue a degree in the field of engineering.

Caleb said, “I am extremely thankful for this scholarship and glad I applied. I was elated in receiving this scholarship.”

For more information on the GFWC Brandon Service League, please visit http://gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org/ or contact Betty White, membership chair, at betty.white39@gmail.com.