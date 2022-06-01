For many of us, the month of June commemorates the beginning of summer, and our vacations are underway. It’s also the month that we recognize all the fathers and father figures that have made a meaningful impact in our lives. On Sunday, June 19, the nation observes Father’s Day.

The first Father’s Day took place on June 19, 1910 in Spokane, Washington through the determination of Sonora Smart Dodd, a Christian woman and the daughter of American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart. Sonora’s mother died when she was age 16 and her father single-handedly raised her and her five siblings. Once she began petitioning the idea of an official Father’s Day, she met some opposition. A bill was introduced in Congress in 1913 to make it an official holiday, but Congress resisted. After many years, President Lyndon Johnson made a proclamation in 1966 for the third Sunday of June to be Father’s Day.

The ideals of fatherhood are strong in the Bible. Our God is portrayed as a loving Father and Jesus also described God as his own Father. God created men to be the leaders in our families, homes and communities. It’s a great reminder to honor the father, father figure and our Heavenly Father.

“Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him. Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one’s youth. Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them,” – Psalm 127:3-5. Have a blessed Father’s Day.



First Time Dad: The Stuff You Really Need to Know

By John Fuller

First Time Dad offers soon-to-be dads and new dads a head start on the stuff dads really needs to know. Co-host of the daily Focus on the Family broadcast and father of six, author John Fuller helps you avoid common fathering mistakes, keep your marriage alive, set priorities and understand the power of your words. Learn how to cultivate a lasting parent-child relationship and get excited about being a father.



Dad Time: Savoring the God-Given Moments of Fatherhood

By Max Lucado

Join beloved pastor and author Max Lucado on an exploration of what it means to be a father who loves God and loves his family. Through insightful Scripture, poignant quotes and candid stories from Max’s life, you’ll see fatherhood like never before. You’ll discover how everyday moments of parenthood reveal amazing truths about life, yourself and God.



Dad Tired and Loving It: Stumbling Your Way to Spiritual Leadership

By Jerrad Lopes

Join a new generation of Christian husbands and fathers who want to be better spiritual leaders than their fathers were. Get equipped and encouraged in your day-to-day life and become the man God is calling you to be—even when you’re ‘dad’ tired. This book will encourage dads to seek humility rather than strive for perfection and to understand the bigger picture of God’s purpose for you in your family.



Brave Dad: Raising Your Kids to Love and Follow God

By John MacArthur

Become a ‘dad who leads’ and leave a godly legacy for your children, grandchildren and later generations. This book shares time-tested wisdom on the importance of prioritizing your marriage relationship, nurturing faith and obedience, providing loving, effective discipline, avoiding common parenting mistakes, recognizing the power and blessing entrusted to fathers and more.