Compiled by Cammie Yick

With summer fast approaching, it is time to break out your calendars and find the best vacation bible school (VBS) for your family.

Bay Life Church

Located in Brandon, Bay Life Church will host Kidapalooza 2022 in June. There is no cost and it will be held in person and online. The dates are Wednesday to Friday, June 1-3 from 9:30-11:30 a.m., for those entering kindergarten and first grade and Monday to Friday, June 6-10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., for those entering second through fifth grade. For more information, visit www.baylife.org.

New Hope United Methodist Church

New Hope United Methodist Church in Brandon is hosting a Making Waves-themed VBS from Monday to Friday, June 13-17 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. The cost is $45 and children from 3 years old to sixth grade are invited to attend. Visit www.findnewhope.com for more information.

Bethany Baptist Church

Bethany Baptist Church in Plant City will host a Monumental Vacation Bible School from Sunday to Friday, June 5-10 from 6-9 p.m. It is open to students in first through fifth grade, and dinner is provided. For more information, visit www.ibelongatbethany.org.

Bell Shoals Church

Bell Shoals Church campuses in Apollo Beach, Brandon and Riverview will host a Spark Studios-themed VBS from Monday to Friday, June 6-10 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Students must have completed kindergarten to fifth grade. To learn more, visit www.bellshoals.com.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Brandon will host VBS from Monday to Friday, June 6-10. Visit www.wpcbrandon.org to learn more.

FishHawk Fellowship Church

FishHawk Fellowship Church in Lithia will host an Extreme Sports Movies VBS from Monday to Thursday, July 25-28 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. The cost $30 is a child. Learn more at www.fishhawkfc.org.

Church On The Rock Of Plant City

From Monday to Friday, June 6-10 from 6-9 p.m., Church on the Rock of Plant City will host a VBS. Learn more at www.rockofpc.com.

First Baptist Church Of Plant City

First Baptist Church of Plant City will host a free Spark Studios VBS from Monday to Friday, June 13-17 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Students must be age 5 by Thursday, September 1, 2022 to completed fifth grade this school year. Learn more at www.fbcpc.com.

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Brandon will host a VBS from Monday to Friday, July 18-22. Learn more at www.saumc.net.

St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church in Riverview will host a VBS from Monday to Friday, June 13-17. Visit www.ststephencatholic.org to learn more.

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church

From Monday to Friday, June 20-24, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church in Valrico will host a VBS. Learn more at www.hiepiscopal.org.

Immanuel Lutheran Church & School

Immanuel Lutheran Church & School is offering a free Vacation Bible School this summer. Children ages 3 (potty-trained) through fifth grade are welcome to attend. Students will share Bible stories, sing songs, have snacks, play games and make crafts. It will take place Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon each day. The church is located at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call the church office at 813-689-1787 or visit www.godsoloved.org.

St. Anne Catholic Church

St. Anne Catholic Church will offer a VBS from June 6-10 at a cost of $35 per child. Registration is available at www.saintanneruskin.org.

Mt. Zion AME Church In Riverview

Hosted at Mt. Zion AME Church in Riverview, the Good Trouble Summer Camp will take place from Monday, June 6 to Friday, July 22 weekly. The cost is $70 a week and hours at 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. The camp will include Spanish, sports, art, drama, STEM, swimming, reading, character development, bully prevention, field trips and more. Call 813-337-7457 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for more information.