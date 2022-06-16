Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Dr. Haley Receives Legacy Award

Reba Haley, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, recently received the Legacy Award from the Center for Manifestation in Tampa for her 25 years of work in the local community.

Dr. Haley works to provide food, clothing, counseling and support services to veterans and families every week. She is also a licensed marriage and family therapist, master-certified addiction professional and addiction specialist. In addition, Dr. Haley is a public speaker, former educator, corporate trainer and pastor of Hope Alive Christian Center in Riverview.

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope is located at 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico. The Hope Food Pantry is open on Saturday at 12 Noon, and counseling and Family Support services are available by appointment. For more information, visit www.tbmissionofhope.org or call 813-716-3996.

Fireworks, Food And Fun At Fellowship Baptist Church

Fellowship Baptist Church is holding its Freedom Festival at its campus, located at 13515 N. U.S. Hwy. 301 in Thonotosassa. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 29, from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

There will be fun-filled activities including inflatables, face painting, yard games and a paintball range. A fireworks display will start at around 8:30 p.m. Lawn chairs are permitted. Food and drinks will be available from concession stands.

Durant High School Band Fundraiser At Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co.

The Durant High School Music Program is hosting a Music Bingo fundraiser at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. on Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. Come out and support your Cougar Pride Marching Band.

If you would like to make a donation, please contact Shelley at dmbfundraiser@gmail.com. Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.