Informing residents about the services available to them is an ongoing effort by the Hillsborough County Office of Neighborhood Relations and a recent online exposition showcased some of the ways county agencies work with local neighborhoods and businesses to maintain the high quality of living that the area is becoming known for.

Hillsborough County’s 17th annual Neighborhoods Expo was held on May 21 as an online event for people who registered to attend via their computers, tablets or phones.

This year’s expo theme was ‘Healthy, Safe, and Engaged Neighborhoods.’ The emphasis was on how county services and programs affect the health and safety of those living and doing business here.

Attendees had the opportunity to interact with representatives from Hillsborough County’s many departments that serve residents, such as Solid Waste Management, Children’s Services, Code Enforcement, Parks & Recreation and Pet Services, among others. They were able to view presentations and participate in workshops and discussions about issues and policies that affect their families and neighborhoods.

The expo was recorded and archived so residents can still access the information. Stephanie Agliano, Hillsborough County’s division director for customer engagement and support, said the archived content from the expo provides a way to stay informed about available services.

“That’s the beauty of a virtual expo. Expo attendees will have the ability to visit other workshops they did not attend while nonattendees will have the opportunity to access these resources to learn from too,” Agliano wrote in an email, also stating, “Our goal as Neighborhood Relations is to educate neighborhoods and residents year-round, not just one day out of the year—that’s what helps build strong communities.”

Besides hosting an annual expo, the Office of Neighborhood Relations supports residents’ efforts to improve their neighborhoods through funding and educational opportunities for individuals and organizations, such as homeowners associations and other entities with a common community interest.

Agliano said residents are encouraged to get involved in their communities and that the archived expo workshop titled ‘Let’s Give Them Something to Talk About’ provides helpful information about how to connect with the county in their efforts. You can access that and other expo videos and learn more about Hillsborough County’s Office of Neighborhood Relations by visiting hcflgov.net/neighborhoods.