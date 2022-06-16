FIT4MOM, a leading wellness company for moms, has recently witnessed the pain, stress and fear the current baby formula shortage crisis has caused the moms in their communities, and so it launched Moms With A Mission: Milk Mission to help during this heartbreaking time. Its mission begins with providing connections and support for all moms.

Moms With A Mission: Milk Mission is a national online group dedicated to connecting those affected by the shortage with those wanting to help. The group provides a central location for parents, caregivers and community members to share store locations, resources and support for those in search of baby formula.

“As a company whose values are deeply rooted in supporting moms and their families, we knew we needed to help however we could,” FIT4MOM founder and CEO, Lisa Druxman. “No baby should go hungry, and we are committed to this mission and doing whatever we can to help during this time.”

“I have been a part of FIT4MOM for almost 13 years; it has always felt mission-based. Providing a space for moms in all stages to connect, grow friendships, socialize their littles ones has been a blessing in itself,” said Laci Bellora, owner and an instructor of FIT4MOM in FishHawk and Brandon.

She added, “FIT4MOM is a community ready to plug into with fitness classes safe for moms as well as events and activities for their kids.”

With nearly 2,000 individual class locations, 1,850 instructors and 300 franchise owners nationwide, FIT4MOM reaches tens of thousands of moms all over the United States every day. Through its new mission, FIT4MOM aims to unite, connect and support these moms and other parents around the nation affected by this crisis.

“If you have unopened cans of formula or samples, email me at lacibellora@fit4mom.com and I can help connect you with a family who may be looking for the brand/type you have. We can help collect and get it to a mom in need as well,” said Bellora.

Visit www.facebook.com/groups/milkmission2022/ join the mission’s online group. For more information, visit https://fit4mom.com/. For FIT4MOM in FishHawk and Brandon, located at 14215 Barrington Stowers Dr. in Lithia, visit https://fishhawk.fit4mom.com/ or call 813-486-1295. It offers classes and events seven days a week and multiple times a day.