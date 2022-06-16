The ninth annual SharkCon will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17 at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall to teach guests about sharks and Florida marine life. SharkCon will feature guest speakers, including five speakers from National Geographic’s SharkFest and Brett Raymer from the reality TV show Tanked.

“SharkCon is an event that brings those who love the ocean together for a weekend of conservation education with the entertainment of a comic con,” according to SharkCon’s website. “SharkCon has something for everyone who loves the ocean.”

The two-day event will feature informative presentations from the six guest speakers as well as scientists. Over 100 ocean-themed vendors and nonprofit organizations will provide merchandise, such as clothing, jewelry, art, etc. to guests and engaging activities to catch the attention of young kids looking to learn more about shark and ocean conservation.

“It’s bigger — more exhibits from the likes of Clearwater Marine Aquarium, more activities, and this is the first year National Geographic will be on-site with their stars of SharkFest,” said executive director Spencer Steward about this year’s event. “We also have Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Mote, Florida Fish and Wildlife, ZooTampa and others all bringing shark exhibits and activities.”

This is the eighth live SharkCon event since its premiere in 2013, as it was forced to hold a virtual event in 2020. Each year, SharkCon looks to raise awareness for ocean conservation and support global organizations that promote the protection of marine life and the environment.

“Our goal is to inspire the general public on the importance of protecting the ocean and its inhabitants,” reads the website.

Tickets for SharkCon are available on the family-friendly event’s website for $19.95 for adults and $4.95 for children over the age of 3. Guests can also purchase tickets at the door at a higher price.

For more information on SharkCon, to buy tickets to the event or to volunteer, visit www.sharkcon.com or call 941-539-0833 with questions. Organizations and vendors that would like to help sponsor the event can visit the website to request information on the benefits of becoming a sponsor.