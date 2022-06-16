The HCA Healthcare West Florida Division is pleased to announce Tripp Owings as the new chief executive officer (CEO) for HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. Tripp is currently the CEO at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, where he has successfully led the hospital’s expansion in a number of tertiary programs from oncology to women’ services across its campuses in Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. He joined Brandon as its CEO on June 1 following the promotion of Bland Eng to chief development officer for the division.

“Since his arrival in 2020 in the middle of a pandemic, Tripp has been relentless in his focus on expanding the clinical programs and services at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, where today we have one of the most successful community-based oncology programs on Florida’s west coast, a neonatal intensive care service and a graduate medical education program that is training the next generation of physicians,” explained Ravi Chari, M.D., president and CEO of the HCA Healthcare West Florida Division. “We know that Tripp will continue his passion to make a difference through high-quality health care services for the patients we are privileged to serve.”

Owings relocated from Wichita, Kansas to HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, where he served as CEO of HCA Healthcare’s Wesley Woodlawn Hospital, part of an 859-bed system. While there, he expanded the cardiovascular line, achieving a three-star Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) rating in two categories and served in several capacities, including as chief operating officer and vice president of business development, for Wesley Medical Center/Wesley Children’s Hospital. He began his career as director of operations project management in HCA Healthcare’s North Florida Division.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts in finance from the University of Georgia and Master of Business Administration from Mississippi State University.

Owings lives in Tampa Bay with his wife, Tijen, and children, Dock, Tucker and Ayla.

