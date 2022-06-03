FishHawk resident Luke Davis was honored last month with an impressive award. Luke, a student at Randall Middle School, was named the school’s 2021-22 scholar-athlete of year at a district banquet held at Jefferson High School in Tampa.

According to Luke’s mother, Susan Davis, Luke was chosen for the award by Randall’s PE teacher, coach Oglesby.

“He was honored not only for his scholar athlete abilities but also for his kindness and other accolades,” said Susan. “Luke maintained a 3.7 GPA while taking three high school credit classes, is a member of NJHS, president of the Kindness Club, homeroom representative and received student of the month each year of school.”

In addition, Luke was a team member of four of the five Randall sports and served as captain or co-captain on some. He played on the Randall’s men’s basketball team, where he played center and was a leading rebounder. He played middle front for the men’s volleyball team and was a leading scorer. He played punter, rusher and linebacker for the men’s flag football team. In track and field, he participated in shot put, long jump, 4x100m relay and qualified for districts. Luke also plays basketball, tennis, baseball and soccer outside of school and in his spare time he likes to go golfing, bowling, playing volleyball with friends and shooting basketball hoops in the driveway with neighbors.

“Luke was also recognized for volunteering with Give Kids The World, a nonprofit organization that gives joy to kids with critical illnesses, and the Children’s Dream Fund, a wish-granting organization that offers wishes to ill children,” said Susan. “These organizations are close to our hearts as Luke’s sister, Grace, received a wish from the Children’s Dream Fund in 2019.”

Luke and his family are military, stationed at MacDill Air Force Base, and his parents are also respite foster parents who adopted a little boy a few years ago. According to Susan, Luke is active in the Bell Shoals Church youth group and serves in the preschool VBS sports activity ministry.

“We are grateful to Luke’s Randall Middle School coaches for seeing his kindness towards others, his outstanding grades and athletic performances,” said Susan. “We praise Jesus for this award. Luke is very humble and quiet. You would never know any of these things just by talking to him.”