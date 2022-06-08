Dr. Christopher Bucciarelli, St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s chief medical officer (CMO), has received the University of Florida’s (UF) 2022 ‘40 Gators Under 40’ honor. The distinction annually recognizes achievements by 40 alumni under the age of 40 who are ‘going greater’ in their professions and communities.

He was honored at an event at UF’s Stephen C. O’Connell Center in April with the 2022 40 Gators Under 40 class.

Dr. Bucciarelli, also a member of the UF Hall of Fame because of his accomplishments as a Gator undergraduate, holds two degrees from UF, a Bachelor of Science in exercise physiology in 2006 and a Doctor of Medicine in 2012. He also completed his residency training at UF in emergency medicine.

Dr. Bucciarelli was named St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s CMO in August 2021. As the CMO, he assists St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s doctors in providing safe, effective medical care. His responsibilities include training new physicians on the hospital’s policies and keeping staff current on health regulations. He also provides clinical oversight to physicians, ensures regulatory compliance and evaluates quality of services. Dr. Bucciarelli also represents the hospital at BayCare and community meetings.

The University of Florida’s College of Medicine, his medical school, and the College of Health and Human Performance (HHP), his undergraduate school, also presented Dr. Bucciarelli with ‘Young Alumni Award’ plaques for his 40 Gators Under 40 honor. HHP is also placing a brick engraved with his name in front of the HHP building on the Gainesville campus.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized by the University of Florida with so many great people from diverse backgrounds,” Dr. Bucciarelli said about the 40 Gators Under 40 award. “Listening to the accolades of all the other individuals was humbling and made me feel honored to be recognized with such a great group.”

To learn more about the University of Florida’s 40 Gators Under 40, visit https://www.uff.ufl.edu/gatornation/under-40-and-on-top-of-their-game-2/.