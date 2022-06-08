Due to the sold-out attendance at the first event in April, the Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival is galloping back into the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16.

The two-day extravaganza once again features nonstop rodeo action with heart-stopping bull riding, bronco busting and barrel racing, as well as a festival chock-full of delicious food and exciting games for the whole family. The fun starts at 5 p.m. each day with the Family Festival and continues with the rodeo competition beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $25 per person, which includes general parking. Children under 1 year old are free.

The jam-packed evening of activities begins at the Family Festival, where guests can try to best the mechanical bull or many other pre-rodeo challenges for cowpokes of all ages. Tasty grub that will please even the littlest wrangler will be sold throughout the night, including barbecue, corn dogs, tacos, apple fries and much more. The Bud Light Beer Barn will feature live country music each night from 5:15-7:15 p.m. with Randy McNeeley performing on Friday night and Angie Rey performing on Saturday night.

In addition to the bull riding and other rodeo competitions, the extremely popular mutton bustin’ will return, allowing young cowpokes to test their skills each night. Parents can sign kids up on-site for the event.

The Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival is a community event featuring Tampa-area musical artists, Hillsborough County-based rodeo producer, local vendors and area sponsors including:

• Bud Light.

• Russell’s Work & Western Wear.

• Duke’s Brewhouse.

• Everglades Equipment.

• Sunstate Equipment Company.

• Acme Barricades.

• Tampa Bay Times.

• US 103.5.

• Rumba 106.5.

The Tampa Bay Rodeo is an EBA-sanctioned event. Bulls, broncs and barrels are presented by 5s Bucking Bulls, based in Lithia.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://hillsboroughcountyfair.com/tickets.