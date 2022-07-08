Women seeking support as they cope with an unplanned pregnancy could reach out to the Abundant Life nonprofit organization, which meets at The Life Church in Apollo Beach. Deborah Bird and Aubi Martinez are both the co-founders of Abundant Life, which opened in March 2021.

The organization provides numerous types of resources for women, such as educational classes, support groups, diapers, clothes, wipes, car seats and more, as well as anything else babies may need in their first year. Whether the women choose to keep the baby or adopt, they can receive assistance.

In addition, Abundant Life offers a mentorship program where the organization provides a mentor for each mom that comes its way in hopes of being an encouragement for them during this difficult time, as the mental health of the women is one of Abundant Life’s main priorities.

Bird shared her thoughts on why the mentorship program is unique to the organization: “This is a program unlike any that I have seen before.”

Bird added, “We try to match these ladies with a mom who truly cares and wants to see them flourish.”

Besides the mentorship program, Abundant Life outsources counseling on an as-needed basis. The types of services offered include free ultrasounds, free pregnancy tests and more. Abundant Life follows a curriculum called Embrace Grace. At the end of every support group, the organization puts together a baby shower with donations from the community. It also has a ‘Princess Day’ for the moms where they are pampered, prayed over and get their maternity photos taken. Bird said that this is a special event for the moms.

“Overall, our volunteers are amazing and the feedback we get from our moms is exceptional, and they say the support is by far what keeps them going,” she said.

Those interested in donating items such as diapers or just donations in general can bring them to The Life Church at 270 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach.

For more information, visit https://creatingabundantlife.org. Call or text 813-445-5563.