Established in 1879, the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA) is the longest-standing, nonprofit financial solutions provider supporting military families and veterans with advice, information, insurance, financial planning, investments, mortgages, survivor assistance and other benefits.

Riverview resident Anthony Nemanic is a relationship manager for AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust as well as a proud member of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

“I was born and raised in Pennsylvania, but I lived in Norfolk, VA and Washington D.C. prior to relocating to Tampa with my wife, Megan,” Nemanic said. “I’ve been in Riverview now for a year, work fully remotely and have been a Greater Riverview Chamber member since January 2022. I’ve also gotten involved in the community by helping coach the FishHawk Spartans youth football teams, which has been an absolute blast.”

Prior to joining AAFMAA Wecalth Management & Trust, Nemanic provided six years of expertise as a nuclear engineer with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). He spent his time at NAVSEA providing a combination of detailed technical rigor and outstanding customer service while always keeping the ultimate goal in mind, which is to serve and protect our nation’s sailors.

“I provide these same traits in the wealth management world, continuing to serve and protect our nation’s military members,” Nemanic said.

The mission of AAFMAA is to help ensure the financial security and independence of the members of the American armed forces community by providing insurance and other benefits.

Nemanic and the team at AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust understand how vital it is for members of the military community to get the support they need and deserve for putting their lives on the line every day.

“That’s why we give you 100 percent of our time and attention in return,” Nemanic said. “I want us to become a household name for military, veterans and their families.”

If you would like to learn more about the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association, you can visit its website at www.aafmaa.com.

If you are a local military family or veteran and you would like a complementary investment portfolio review, contact Anthony Nemanic by calling 813-538-2634 or emailing anemanic@aafmaa.com.