On February 1, 2019, the Boys Scouts of America, now known as Scouts BSA, opened its Scouting program to include girls. Alexis ‘Lexi’ Hewett, a 16-year-old student at Riverview High School, had participated in Boy Scout troops led by her parents from the time she was in first grade.

When the official announcement was made that the Boy Scouts of America was opening its program to include girls, her parents’ organization was the first one to submit charter paperwork to the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council to start the all-girl Troop 483, and Lexi became a member on day one. Just three years later, Lexi achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and celebrated at an Eagle court of honor on June 25 at Redeemer Church.

Lexi is the first girl in her troop to become an Eagle Scout, the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program. Only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank since the program’s inception in 1911.

“Lexi’s project was to acquire an automated external defibrillator (AED) for the Redeemer Church and build a first-aid cart for the congregation. She led a team that trained the church staff and congregation on how to use the AED, CPR and provide first aid in the event of a medical emergency at the church,” said Julie Hewett, Lexi’s mother.

Lexi completed numerous campouts, hikes and skills and leadership training, including a whitewater rafting high adventure of five rivers in five days. She has also earned her basic scuba certification in Scouts and graduated from the National Youth Leadership Training course, a demanding and exciting program designed to provide youth members with experience and leadership skills.

Besides Scouting, Lexi’s ambition is reflected at her school and in her community as well. She is an A/B student and a varsity cheerleader, having earned her letter this year. She is also a member of the Riverview High School Navy JROTC and an active leader in her church youth group. Lexi is certified in American Red Cross CPR, first aid and AED, and she just completed her lifeguard certification through the City of Tampa and has been hired to be a lifeguard this summer. She will be receiving a Certificate of Achievement from the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce in honor of her many accomplishments. Lexi plans to become a nurse practitioner, and her dream university is Texas A&M.