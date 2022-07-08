In the fall of 2021, the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center’s public school outreach ambassadors met with area public school leaders to address hosting more safe social groups which could be available to children of SouthShore families regardless of their ability to pay. This spurred a plan to meet the need for affordable, fun and focused after-school enrichment activities, and Drama Club @ the Center was born.

The program was a success and enrollment reached full capacity in October 2021. The drama students learned the basics of acting as well as other theater elements. As the group progressed, the students collaborated to write and produce their own play.

From the characters to the scenarios, storyline and surprises, Drama Club @ the Center participants were the driving force behind Mysterious Happenings, an original mystery play that was performed at the end of the school year. The drama students worked enormously hard to memorize their lines and give input to set design and costume development, all while practicing a new set of performance skills. The play was a great success and enjoyed by the community.

“As a theater kid myself, working with local children and youth to build their performance skills is fun for me,” said Jennifer Glancy, children’s ministry coordinator. “I’m really proud of what our little drama club was able to accomplish in a few short months and can’t wait to see what next year’s performance will be.”

With the growing number of students showing interest in the after-school program, there is a critical need for volunteers. With more vetted volunteers, Glancy is hoping to grow the size and age ranges of the club. Positions for volunteers included drama teachers, van monitors, van drivers, grant writers, Sunday School and kids club teachers and program aids.

“One of our greatest challenges still remains assembling a big enough volunteer team,” said Glancy. “So, if you have a love of theater, have a heart to work with children and have a desire to do good in the community, we welcome applicants.”

While the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center is blessed to support the community through various after-school enrichment activities, donations toward facilitating Drama Club @ the Center and other programs and events for area children and youth are also welcome.

“I am blessed to work with a church which values and invests in its community,” said Glancy. “They can see that providing area families with positive, edifying outlets for enrichment of a worthwhile cause.”

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center is located at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. For more information, visit www.sccumc.com, email jennifer@scumc.com or call 813-634-2539.