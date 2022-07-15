By Deven King

Summer is a perfect time for catching up on to-be-read book lists. In conjunction with this, once again this summer, the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative is bringing back its Discovery Pass program. With an active Hillsborough County library card, residents can receive free tickets to participating museums in the Tampa Bay area.

Obtaining the museum tickets is an easy and simple process that can be done from home. On the home screen of its website, it gives step-by-step instructions on reserving the tickets.

This program offers 13 museums, some that are geared toward children and some that are for adults so that everyone can be involved. Glazer Children’s Museum, Hillsborough County Conservation Parks, Tampa Theatre and the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts are just a few of the museums that are being offered this summer.

Each museum has a certain number of tickets available for each day, so watching for availability is important. The number of people admitted with each pass will also vary by museum, and details are listed for each pass.

After reserving the tickets, the library will send the tickets directly through email, and the tickets can be presented at the museum either digitally or printed. If the email is lost, the tickets can be sent again, but they cannot be renewed for new or different passes. For every library card, one Discovery Pass is awarded, which can only be used once in a 12-month period.

The age limit for a library card is 13, and signing up for a library card is a free and simple process that can be done at the nearest library or online. A library card allows for many advantages, such as being able to borrow books from certain college libraries, borrowing e-books for Kindles, having free printing and internet as well as getting access to movies and shows.

The Discovery Pass program was founded in 2014 to encourage adults and kids alike to read throughout the summer to grow their minds. The library offers a wide range of fiction and nonfiction children and adult books, movies and TV shows.

For ticket reservations, library cards or more information, visit the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative’s website at https://hcplc.org/, call 813-273-3652 or visit your nearest Hillsborough library.