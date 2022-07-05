By Deven King

Bodybuilding is a sport that requires extensive training and discipline.

On April 23, local resident Tabitha Frazier competed in her first bodybuilding competition. She competed in Ultimate Fitness Event’s competition and placed in the top three in six out of seven categories. She also achieved the elite bodybuilding status.

Having always had a goal to be healthy and fit, Frazier started her fitness journey in December 2020 when she wanted to lose weight. By the summer of 2021, Frazier had lost 36 pounds; her personal journey inspired herself to change her career to a personal fitness trainer.

A week after her first bodybuilding competition, Frazier went on to compete in her first 10K, half paddleboarding and half foot race. Frazier started training for the 10K at the beginning of the year, which is considered a late start for these types of competitions, but because of her discipline and determination she placed sixth in her age division.

Throughout her fitness journey, Frazier said that her family is her motivation to keep going.

Frazier said, “I’m motivated by my family. I want to be there; I want to be around for a long time, so being around my family makes me think about what’s important in the terms of staying healthy.”

She now trains others at 5th Gear Fitness in Valrico, helping people achieve their goals. As she trains, Frazier’s main goal for her trainees is for them to gain confidence in their physical appearance and that they can do whatever they set their minds too.

Frazier stated, “I just try and instill self-confidence. I try to help people understand that we can do whatever they set their mind to. They just have to keep going, and they have to know for themselves that they can do it.”

In the future, Frazier plans to compete again at Ultimate Fitness Event bodybuilding competitions and in more races.

For more information, please call 1-931-217-3473.