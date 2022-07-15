By Sydney Burken

Are you looking for a floral backdrop for photos or a floral company for your wedding? Flower Me Tampa Décor and Rentals is the one-stop floral shop you need to try. The company, located in Valrico, was established in 2017 and services the Tampa Bay area, as well as Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Orlando, with custom floral creations that elevate its clients’ experiences and transform the images captured and shaped on social media.

Owner Erica Jourdain resides in Valrico with her husband of 23 years, Marc, and their two sons, Marc Jose and Matthew. Flower Me Tampa Décor and Rentals offers custom floral walls, BloomBoards, floral creations and full-service personalized event decor for intimate weddings, baby showers and more. Pricing varies for custom BloomBoards, depending on the complexity of the design; the flower walls, for instance, start at $595.

In 2021, Jourdain created the Tampa Bay Lightning BloomBoard to celebrate the 2021 Stanley Cup championship, allowing her the opportunity to be featured in the Tampa Bay Times to share her story and on New 8 Daytime to showcase six BloomBoards.

In October 2021, Erica Jourdain created a Hot 101.5 custom BloomBoard and stood in front of the venue that Miguel Fuller from 101.5 was located at, grabbing the eyes of fans, a few others and Abe Gadikian, Fuller’s fiance, and leading to a shoutout from Fuller on the air. Gadikian and Fuller were so astonished at what Jourdain had created that they chose her photo to appear in their wedding slide on HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home and on The Knot as a part of their wedding showcase in July.

“Flower Me Tampa Décor and Rentals is a family business, and my success would not be possible without the love and support of my family and friends. However, my assistant, Meghan Trivunovich, has supported me from day one, allowing me to grow Flower Me Tampa Décor and Rentals. Having Meghan be a part of my team has been a game-changer. Her dedication and creativity have been vital in elevating our client’s experience,” stated Jourdain.

Flower Me Tampa Décor and Rentals is offering Osprey Observer customers 25 percent off any services from now through Monday, October 31 using this code: OspreyObserver25.

For more information on how to support this business and what services are provided, please visit www.flowermetampa.com, see its Facebook page @FlowerMeTampa, email flowermetampa@gmail.com or call 813-716-9811.