Beginning on Tuesday, July 5, the intersection of Durant and South Mount Carmel roads will be closed for construction through early August 2022, barring unforeseen conditions. Durant Road between Lumsden and Valrico roads, as well as Mandalay Road and South Mount Carmel Road between Lumsden and Durant roads, remain closed to through traffic. These closures are part of Tampa Bay Water’s new Brandon Booster Station construction on South Mount Carmel Road.

Traffic on Durant Road will detour using Lumsden and Valrico roads. Motorists are advised to follow all posted detours and allow extra time for travel. Residents continue to have local traffic access along South Mount Carmel and Durant roads. Residents of Loretta Court and westward will exit neighborhoods heading west on Durant Road toward Lumsden Road. Residents of Fox Hill Place and eastward will exit neighborhoods heading east toward Valrico Road.

This road closure will allow Tampa Bay Water to tie the Brandon Transmission Main, which runs along Durant Road, to two 30-inch parallel pipes on South Mount Carmel that connect to the Brandon Booster Station.

When complete, the Brandon Booster Station will boost wholesale water delivery to the Hillsborough County Lithia Water Treatment Plant, bringing an additional 5-7 million gallons of water per day to fast-growing southern Hillsborough County. For more information, please visit tampabaywater.org/BBS.