Judge Jared Smith serves as a Hillsborough Circuit Court judge. He is running for reelection and will be on the ballot on Tuesday, August 23 in Group 37.

Smith was appointed by Governor Rick Scott in 2017 as a county judge. He was reelected in 2018, and he was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to circuit court judge in 2019.

“I started in the domestic violence and county civil division. Domestic violence cases often have a lot of emotions, and the stakes are very high as well. It is important to not only have a judge who understands the law but can carefully listen to both sides and make an effective ruling based on the law and facts,” said Smith.

“In my current position as a circuit court judge, I have served in the Unified Family Division as a family law judge. This requires the same careful attention to the law and respect and fairness to people that I have been exercising in all my years on the bench,” added Smith.

Smith served in the United States Air Force.

“I was a practicing attorney when 9/11 happened, and I immediately felt the call to abandon my ‘traditional’ legal career and to serve my nation,” explained Smith. “It is with this same heart of service that I gave up my successful construction law practice in 2017 to serve on the bench.”

“I have a proven track record of success as a judge. I am also board certified. Only 6 percent of Florida attorneys are board certified, and less than 1 percent are certified in construction law. My military service, board certification and time on the bench are all factors which set me apart from my opponent. I understand the importance of respecting and following the law. I have rendered several thousand decisions and have only had one decision overturned on appeal,” said Smith.

Smith is married to Suzette. They have four children. Smith is a deacon and longtime member of Idlewild Baptist Church.

For more information, please visit www.judgejaredsmith.com.